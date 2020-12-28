'Janhit Me Jaari': Smriti Irani Shares 'Minions' Video With A Message About Next Sunday

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, famous for her social media presence on December 27 shared a ‘Minions’ clip reiterating a fact for her followers that next Sunday is in 2021 on January 3. With a caption saying, “Zor Lagake Haiya, Agla Sunday 2021 Hai Bhaiya” with hashtags saying ‘Speedy Sunday’ and that “Janhit Me Zaari”, Smriti Irani shared a clip that showed Felonious Gru, the fictional character rowing a boat with two minions. The short video was shared by the Union Minister without the sound and has been viewed more than 75.3k views and hundreds of comments. Here’s the post:

Netizens thank Irani for sharing ‘positive fact’

The hundreds of Instagram followers of Smriti Irani hailed the Union MInister for sharing the ‘positive fact’ on a Sunday when most of the people are readying to start ‘hustling’ on the upcoming Monday. One internet user said, “Wow mam, yeah toh maine socha nhi” to most of them posting laughing emoticons about the hilarious post. One of the Instagram users even said, “unbelievable” another said, “Twada sunday new year sadda sunday sunday” meaning for many people it might mark the celebration for New Years but for him, it is just a Sunday.



This is also not the first time that the Union Minister chose a clip featuring the Minions to share on Instagram. Just on December 20, she shared a different video of the “cute” fictional creatures to talk about the weekends. The caption said, “When Sunday feels like a Monday and looks like a Tuesday pretends to be a Wednesday hankers after a Thursday hopes to be a Friday postures like a Saturday but is Just Sunday.” Here’s the post:

