Smriti Irani Scorches Rahul Gandhi's 'lies' In Amethi; Gives Sonia A Rae Bareli Ultimatum

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday addressed a rally in her parliamentary constituency where she issued a stern warning to the Congress and said if “they dared to harass or humiliate the BJP workers, they’ll have to vacate Rae Bareli seat." She also slammed former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi on his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. Irani had memorably won Amethi Lok Sabha by defeating Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general elections.

“Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to Amethi.

'Rae Bareli will bid goodbye to the Gandhi family'

The Union minister alleged that the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi have knowingly thrown farmers and the poor into poverty to do their politics without any hurdles, and for this, Amethi has already bid goodbye to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli too would do the same to the Gandhi family in 2024. She stated her intent, predicting that her party will win the Rae Bareli seat too in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Irani who reached Amethi on Friday for a three-day visit made the remarks while addressing people after laying foundation stones of various developmental projects and inaugurating different welfare schemes in her constituency.

“How can someone, who has never seen poverty know the pain of the poor? “How can those living in palaces of gold know the plight of farmers?” she asked, alleging that Rahul Gandhi has grabbed the land of farmers and snatched their rights.

On December 18, Smriti Irani had slammed the Congress-led opposition for spreading rumours over the new Farm Laws, calling the laws a 'historic step' for the farming community. The Union Minister also shared how delegation after delegation of farmers were coming in support of the Centre's laws with the latest being a farmers' unions from Uttar Pradesh.

