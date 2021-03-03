Japanese Billionaire Invites 8 People To Fly To Moon, Says, 'I Have Bought All Seats'

The dearMoon Project released a video announcement today announcing it has opened the application process for eight civilians to join a week-long expedition to fly by the Moon on SpaceX’s Starship in 2023. The trip will be funded entirely by Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who is motivated to lead this mission by his curiosity and desire to see and appreciate the Earth from afar.

In the video announcement, regarding his motivation behind the dearMoon Project, Maezawa noted, “I began to think, every single person who is doing something creative with their lives, aren’t they all artists? In that sense, I wanted my invitation to reach out to a broader community and give more people from around the globe the chance to join this journey. If you see yourself as an artist, then you are an artist.”

SpaceX’s Chief Engineer Elon Musk shared, “What’s really significant about the dearMoon mission is that it will be the first private spaceflight with humans beyond Earth orbit. I know that Maezawa is also providing places on the ship for artists and others to join, so he wants this to be something that is exciting and inspiring for the whole world.”

Watch this video to learn more about the selection process. It also contains a special message from @elonmusk #dearMoon



↓Check the full versionhttps://t.co/i3ucR6BB44 pic.twitter.com/B3d8g0JvvP — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 2, 2021

Given his belief that all humans are creative artists in their own way, Yusaku Maezawa is encouraging all who see themselves as artists to apply under two conditions:

Applicants looking to be a dearMoon crew member must demonstrate a potential for individual growth from this mission and ensure their experience brings future value for the world, producing societal contributions that will benefit humankind for generations to come.

Applicants must be able to support fellow crew members who have the same potential and vision.

Details



To apply for a seat on Starship as part of the dearMoon Project:

STEP1: Pre-registration (by March 14th 6:59 AM PST)

STEP2: Initial Screening (by March 21st 6:59 AM PST)

STEP3: Assignment

STEP4: Online Interview

STEP5: Final Interview and Medical Checkup (Late May 2021)

For more information, visit https://dearmoon.earth/

Elon Musk's mother calls son 'brilliant engineer', shares marksheet of test he took at 17

Russia calls Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Vladimir Putin a 'misunderstanding'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.