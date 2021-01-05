Japanese YouTuber Creates Portable PlayStation 4, Retrofits Inside Briefcase With Screen

A Japanese YouTuber is causing a stir on social media, especially among the gamers, after he shared the final result of the portable PlayStation 4 he retrofitted inside a briefcase. The Japanese Youtuber, who goes by the name DX Terraria on social media platforms, shared pictures of the portable PlayStation 4 that he was making for the past several months. The portable PS4 comes fitted inside a briefcase with its own screen to open and play anywhere for about an hour.

'Could cost Rs. 1 lakh'

The YouTuber shared some details of his portable PlayStation 4 on Twitter. DX Terraria said that the entire set-up fitted inside the briefcase weighs 6.4 kilograms and the size is 390mm×280mm×110mm, almost the size of a newly-launched PlayStation 5. When asked about the battery life of the portable PS4, the YouTuber said it comes with a 12.6V 20000mAh LiPo battery, which could last for about an hour of gameplay.

The YouTuber said the portable PS4 can be charged using three charging methods - a self-made huge AC adapter, USB PD compatible Type-C charger, and AC adapter for the laptop. A genuine Intel cooler cools the portable PlayStation 4, and there are two exhaust fans in the case, so there is no problem regarding excessive heating of the console.

The YouTuber said that it could cost about 1,50,000 yen (Rs. 1 lakh) if they were to put a price on the portable PS4, but added that they are not planning to sell the creation. The YouTuber also said the current production cost is about 50,000 yen (Rs. 35,000) excluding value. Netizens are in love with the creation with some even suggesting the technician increase the price a little higher from 1,50,000 as they feel they are selling it cheap.

