'This Is Why They Are Out Of Stock': YouTuber Shreds PlayStation 5 In Heart-pricking Video

A YouTuber from the United States has left his viewers shocked and disheartened after he decided to put the new PlayStation 5 into an industrial shredder. The YouTube channel named Captain Crunch Experiments is known for shredding expensive technology and other stuff in order to attract a section of netizens who like watching things get destroyed and damaged. The YouTuber shared the PlayStation 5 shredding video a month ago and since then it has garnered more than 4,27,000 views.

Read: PS5 Restock: Inventory From Major Retailers; PlayStation Direct Queue

Netizens upset

However, it seems that the destruction of a brand new PlayStation 5 has angered many as there are more dislikes than likes on the video with 34,000 people downvoting it. The video starts with the YouTuber unboxing the gaming console and then immediately putting the packaging into the shredder.

Read: Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

The YouTuber then takes out all the paperwork and other documentation and shredded them piece by piece. He then took out the joystick and put it inside the shredding machine, followed by wires and the box which had them packed together. Then came the moment for what viewers had been waiting for about 5 minutes. The YouTuber threw the console inside the shredder. While all other parts of PlayStation 5 shredded easily, it took several attempts for the console to get past the heavy-duty machine before it was finally destroyed into pieces.

Read: PlayStation 5 Games For 2021: New Need For Speed And Battlefield Games To Release On PS5

The amount of downvoting clearly shows that the video has left many people on the internet angry about the shredding of a PlayStation 5. "This is why they are out of stock," wrote one user, another individual commented, "Imagine this was the guy in front of you who got the last one in stock." While one user wrote, "Someone else could have been using that PS5 and playing with it, instead of just shredding it to waste...." The YouTuber has previously shredded Xbox Series X, RC cars, and other expensive things on his channel.

Read: Spider-Man Fans Become Upset Over The Recent Remastered Game For PlayStation 5



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.