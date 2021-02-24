Japan's Oldest Koi Fish Lived For 226 Years: Read Details

A scarlet-coloured fish, born in 1751 in Japan is believed to be the longest-living koi fish ever found, wrote a website hanakokoi.com. The average life span of koi fish is about 30 to 40 years, however, Hanako was aged 226 years when it died on July 7 in 1977. Hanako's last owner Dr Komeri Koshihara shared the story in an interview with Nippon Hoso Kyokai radio station in 1966.

Oldest koi fish Hanako

Koshiwara family owned this fish and they named it Hanako which means flower girl in Japanese, reported the site. Dr Komeri Koshihara, Hanako's last owner first shared its story in 1966 on Nippon Hoso Kyokai radio station and at that time Hanako was aged 215 years. As per the English transcript of the interview, Komeri said that the fish is in perfect shape and is weighing about 15 pounds which is equal to 7.5 kilograms with a length of 27 inches. The age of a fish is calculated in the same way as that of a tree. Most fish have growth rings on their scales and a specialist was required to determine Hanako's age.

Hanako lived for 226 years

Koshihara had got Hanako's age verified by professor Masayoshi Hiro, who worked at the Laboratory of Animal Science of Nagoya Women's College. Hiro had extracted two of Hanako's scales and analysed them for two months. Koshiwara told the radio station that he and Hanako are dearest friends. He added that whenever he called it by its name Hanako from the brink of the pond, it would come swimming to his feet. Whenever he used to pat it on the head, it looked quite happy. According to hanakokoi.com, Hanako breathed its last in Koshihara's backyard pond.

