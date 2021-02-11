Valheim Third Boss Bonesmass: How To Summon And Defeat Bonesmass?

Bonemass is the third Valheim boss that you will encounter during the campaign. You should note that he is one of the toughest bosses you will come across in the game. This is because he has a very strong resistance to the various forms of powerful attacks. You need to be well equipped and carry the right set of tools to take on this monster. So in this guide, we will show you where to find the Valheim third boss and how to defeat him.

Where to find Bonemass in Valheim?

Just like any other bosses in Valheim, you will need to interact with a runestone which will reveal his main location. To find one, make your way to the swamp crypts. This is when you have to use the swamp key which was dropped by The Elder during your earlier fight. Swamp crypts can be found in swamp biomes and they also have a number of withered bones. To spawn a Bonemass, you will need to collect a total of 10 withered bones. Once you collected the bones, he will spawn at the altar.

How to defeat Bonemass in Valheim?

Bonemass can use a number of attacks once you approach him. The first one is a melee strike which targets only one player at once and it used when the player is up close. The next one is a toxic attack which releases poison in the air and inflicts a great deal of damage to his enemies. He also has a summon ability, where he summons a bunch of skeletons, oozers and blobs to defend himself.

To defeat Bonemass, you will need to rely mostly on blunt attacks. Some of the recommended weapons include iron armour, hammers, and maces. It is important that you attack him from a close distance in order to inflict any damage. You should also note that he will also heal after the attacks, so make sure that your attacks are constant. It is also important that you have enough of the poison resistance mead to deal with his toxic attack,

Image credits: Valheim Fandom