Jeff Bezos Jokes About Pushing Leonardo Di Caprio Off Cliff After GF Has 'fangirl' Moment

After the video of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez fangirling over Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio went viral on Twitter, billionaire entrepreneur made a joke on Monday about “pushing the actor [DiCaprio] off of a cliff.” The trio was spotted Saturday night at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala wherein the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor DiCaprio was one of the co-chairs. The event was sponsored by Gucci. It so happened that while the 46-year-old was meandering at the venue of the star-studded event, he was spotted by 57-year-old Bezos and his girlfriend Sanchez, 51.

[Credit: @2cooI2blog / Via Twitter: @2cooI2blog]

In the footage that appeared online, Bezos’ girl seemingly went gaga over the Titanic actor despite the fact that the Amazon founder stood right next to her the whole time. Sanchez could be seen wooed by DiCaprio as she kept staring at the Hollywood heartthrob with glistening eyes, which the Twitteratis were quick to point out. As the video of the couple’s six seconds exchange went viral on the internet, many also pointed out the noticeable height difference between Bezos (5’7”) and DiCaprio (6’). Several jokes flooded the social media like Lauren “Gone with the wind”, while others joked Bezos’ girlfriend “is willing to risk it all for Leonardo" and “Leo is about to lose his Prime membership.”

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

There you go pic.twitter.com/pySq5r9qVc — Hiedeaki el Anno 🇵🇸 (@Fur1Kurisauri0) November 7, 2021

jeff bezos at amazon headquarters rn pic.twitter.com/44tGYxh28B — 🧸 (@donniemustdie) November 8, 2021

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

when u got literal billions but ur not leonardo dicaprio https://t.co/vYGoDtD8YL — َ (@airesjashua) November 8, 2021

That hand movement let me know Leo a real life shiester https://t.co/iGRX50YnXe — Joseph Aloquicious Coltrane Jackson Jr. (@DustyWhoads) November 8, 2021

leo hit em with the "AHT AHT" finger 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yYDnoyNHpD — 🤨🤔whats not clicking steven🤔🤨 (@imgoodtrouble) November 8, 2021

If I had billions of dollars I would simply not introduce my gf to Leonardo DiCaprio — Miguel Jose (@migueljose_85) November 8, 2021

'Leo, come over here..' Bezos responds to video

The CEO of Amazon, meanwhile, also joked about the video as he shared a hilarious meme on Twitter: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.” Bezos shared an image of himself standing shirtless in front of a signpost that reads "Danger...Fatal drop." The banner was seemingly placed at the end of the cliff.

Meanwhile, Bezos' girlfriend posted about the event on Instagram saying: "Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio," as she tagged DiCaprio as well. "A huge congratulations to this year's honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley, and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come," she added. Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos split in January 2019 calling their 25 years of marriage off. He and Sanchez have been dating for a couple of years, according to reports.