Woman Dumped By Fiancé For 'being Too Fat' Crowned Miss Great Britain

Miss Great Britain is one of the oldest and most-prestigious pageants of the United Kingdom. As the pageant entered its 75th year, a grand event was organised on February 21 at Leicester. With around 400 guests watching the show live from Athena, Leicester, 60 ladies went on the stage of the 75th Miss Great Britain to compete with each other in several rounds including the fashion wear, evening wear, and swimwear rounds before finally being interviewed live by the judges' panel.

The 26-year-old aviation administrator from Grimsby, Jen Atkin took home the illustrious crown of the 75th Miss Great Britain after competing with 59 other contestants. What makes Atkin's journey admirable was the fact that she was dumped for being too fat. Now, she is propagating a healthy lifestyle. Here is everything you need to know about her remarkable journey.

Woman dumped for being too fat takes revenge by winning Miss Great Britain title

Jen Atkin is an aviation administrator who lives in Ulceby, England. Around three years ago, Atkin was dumped by her ex-fiance after she gained a lot of weight. However, the 26-year-old model has finally taken revenge on her then-fiance by being crowned Miss Great Britain 2020 and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Jen, after being dumped, decided to get in shape by opting a healthy diet. She worked hard and eventually managed to go from size 22 to size 10.

After her startling transformation, she decided to participate in Miss Scunthorpe and ended up winning the title. She then went on to compete for Miss England's crown and won the first runner up's title. However, she decided to take a break from participating in pageants to focus on herself for some time. Later, she gave Miss Great Britain 2020 a shot and was crowned the winner on February 21, 2020. Jen, in an interview with a leading daily, stated that she thinks that her breakup with her ex-fiance is the best thing that has happened to her and now there is no looking back for the aviation administrator.

