From Jio Glass To PM Oli's Ayodhya Statement; Top Memes Of The Week

Meme culture is at an all-time high on social media, every week, netizens flood social media with new memes relevant to the latest news. This week, JIO glass memes, PM Oli's memes, Ivanka Trump memes, and other such memes were trending on the internet. Here are the top five memes of this week (July 12 to July 17).

JIO glass memes

JIO announced its new Jio Glass on July 15, 2020, during the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited. According to the company, Jio Glass offers "mixed reality services" thanks to cutting edge technology and innovation. The announcement of the new JIO glass started a meme fest on social media.

Reliance launches #JioGlass , to provide mixed reality services.



People watching the movies be like : pic.twitter.com/dWsvByif1Y — Rusty Tech (@rusty_tech) July 15, 2020

PM Oli's memes

Nepal's Prime Minister Oli recently claimed that Lord Ram’s birthplace, Ayodhya, was actually in Nepal and not in India. Moreover, PM Oli also stated that India was culturally encroaching Nepal by creating a 'fake Ayodhya'. This statement caused an uproar in the Indian social media communities. Many Indian netizens shared hilarious memes on social media in response to PM Oli's controversial statement.

Ivanka Trump memes

Recently, Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, faced criticism after its CEO Robert Unanue attended an event with Donald Trump and praised the POTUS for his policies. Many netizens disagreed with Robert Unanue's comments as they felt like President Trump's policies were anti-Hispanic. Later, POTUS Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter to share a photo in support of Goya Foods. Ivanka Trump held a can of Goya Foods and wrote, "If it's Goya, it has to be good." This image started an amusing meme fest on Twitter and other social media platforms.

World Snake Day 2020 memes

July 16, 2020, people across the globe celebrated World Snake Day. World Snake Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of snake conservation. However, netizens used this day to diss their exes by sharing memes about how they were 'snakes'.

Gonna go and Wish all my ex friends a very happy snake day❤️#WorldSnakeDay pic.twitter.com/ZCuu7EgxkU — 𝙔𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝘿𝙒𝙄𝙑𝙀𝘿𝙄 17 🇮🇳 (@YashDwivedi17_) July 16, 2020

#WorldSnakeDay on Trending

Meanwhile me to my ex:- pic.twitter.com/RNQ8p8TcgD — P R I Y A N K A S I N G H 💫 (@Priyaankaa07) July 16, 2020

Twitter hack memes

Twitter, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, was recently hacked due to a massive security flaw. Several verified Twitter accounts were hacked and shared a fake link to steal money from netizens. After this massive security flaw was exposed, netizens took to social media to share memes that flamed Twitter.

