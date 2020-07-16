Last Updated:

World Snake Day 2020: Netizens Wish Their 'friends On Campus', 'exes' With Hilarious Memes

Snakes are known to be either ‘evil’ or ‘manipulative’ and therefore, several netizens shared hilarious memes to wish their ‘friends' a happy World Snake Day.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
World Snake Day

The World Snake Day is celebrated every year on July 16 in a bid to raise awareness about different species of snakes all around the world. While snakes have a negative connotation and many people are scared of them, they are mostly compared to fake people as well. Snakes are known to be either ‘evil’ or ‘manipulative’ and therefore, several internet users took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and to wish their ‘friends’ and ‘exes’ a ‘happy #WorldSnakeDay’. 

#WorldSnakeDay 

From sharing snippets from a fan-favourite TV series ‘Naagin’ to wishing ‘friends on campus’ a happy snake day, internet users came up with hilarious memes. While one internet user wished ‘all the snakes in the world’, others jokingly wrote, “Be nice to your snake friends”. Here are some trending rib-tickling memes, 

READ: Palestine Disappears From Google Maps And Apple Maps, Netizens Say 'put It Back'

READ: Man Calls Out Scotch-Brite For 'regressive' Bindi Clad Symbol, Firm Assures Logo Change

READ: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Hilariously Demonstrates 'Instagram Vs Reality'; Netizens Go ROFL

Jokes apart, the World Snake Day was created to help people learn more about these reptiles and how much they contribute to the world as we know it. World Snake Day is to celebrate and spread awareness about these life forms and how they live. With the deteriorating situation of deforestation, climate change, and several other factors that are causing a decline in the habitats of snakes, it is imperative that we collectively put in an effort to preserve their well-being. 

READ: Twitter Hacked: Netizens Roast Security System, Verified Accounts With Hilarious Memes

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all