World Snake Day 2020: Netizens Wish Their 'friends On Campus', 'exes' With Hilarious Memes

The World Snake Day is celebrated every year on July 16 in a bid to raise awareness about different species of snakes all around the world. While snakes have a negative connotation and many people are scared of them, they are mostly compared to fake people as well. Snakes are known to be either ‘evil’ or ‘manipulative’ and therefore, several internet users took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and to wish their ‘friends’ and ‘exes’ a ‘happy #WorldSnakeDay’.

#WorldSnakeDay

From sharing snippets from a fan-favourite TV series ‘Naagin’ to wishing ‘friends on campus’ a happy snake day, internet users came up with hilarious memes. While one internet user wished ‘all the snakes in the world’, others jokingly wrote, “Be nice to your snake friends”. Here are some trending rib-tickling memes,

Everyone :Wishing their friends and exes Happy #WorldSnakeDay

Le Snakes: pic.twitter.com/xpB9OO3Auw — The chatterbox 💁‍♀️ (@KomalAgrahari18) July 16, 2020

Happy #WorldSnakeDay to all the snakes 🐍 in the world. pic.twitter.com/OOP1lQg5Vh — Shreya Bharadwaj (@shreyashruti31) July 16, 2020

Gonna go and Wish all my ex friends a very happy snake day❤️#WorldSnakeDay pic.twitter.com/ZCuu7EgxkU — 𝙔𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝘿𝙒𝙄𝙑𝙀𝘿𝙄 17 🇮🇳 (@YashDwivedi17_) July 16, 2020

#WorldSnakeDay on Trending

Meanwhile me to my ex:- pic.twitter.com/RNQ8p8TcgD — P R I Y A N K A S I N G H 💫 (@Priyaankaa07) July 16, 2020

Happy #WorldSnakeDay 🐍🐍🐍



Be Nice to Snakes today,Oh.. I mean Be nice To your 🐍 snake friends 😝.. pic.twitter.com/VKrFOziG91 — ButterFly 🦋 (@Neet_Multani) July 16, 2020

My friend who refuses of being Snake #WorldSnakeDay

Me to friend pic.twitter.com/JNXMb4HqI5 — जे Vinayak Rao (@dank_medico_) July 16, 2020

#WorldSnakeDay is trending and it would be unfair if we don't mention these Nagins. pic.twitter.com/pNk9ZSAhuD — Inder Kumar (@RunOnSarcasm) July 16, 2020

Jokes apart, the World Snake Day was created to help people learn more about these reptiles and how much they contribute to the world as we know it. World Snake Day is to celebrate and spread awareness about these life forms and how they live. With the deteriorating situation of deforestation, climate change, and several other factors that are causing a decline in the habitats of snakes, it is imperative that we collectively put in an effort to preserve their well-being.

