Jio Glass Announcement Thrill Evident From Ensuing Meme-fest; Check Out The Best here

At Reliance Industries Limited's first-ever virtual Annual General Meeting, the company launched its latest gadget Jio TV plus, Jio Glass, among others. The Jio Glass launch has incited various hilarious memes and jokes online. Here are some of the funniest Jio Glass memes posted by netizens. Check them out.

Check out netizens hilariously replies to Jio Glass:

2 years from now we will be tweeting on jio phones from jio 5G networks about jio glasses and our parent would saying jug jug jio@reliancejio @flameoftruth #JioGlass #jio5g — jain koushik (@koushikjain106) July 15, 2020

Reliance launches #JioGlass , to provide mixed reality services.



People watching the movies be like : pic.twitter.com/dWsvByif1Y — Rusty Tech (@rusty_tech) July 15, 2020

Golmaal was so ahead of its time when it introduced the mixed reality concept to us#JioGlass pic.twitter.com/TnGUNCoKUk — Shreyastra (@sassyyshrey) July 15, 2020

What is Jio Glass?

Mukesh Ambani and other Reliance Directors and executives virtually launched Jio Glass and other services on Wednesday, July 15. The company said Jio Glass offers mixed reality services by combing cutting edge technology and innovation. Jio Glass can be used to make video calls, and host meetings in a 3D holographic environment. Jio Glass is compatible with 25 apps across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. Jio Glass can be connected to one's smartphone easily. Jio Glass weighs 75 grams.

First Virtual, 43rd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) begins…#RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

As announced in the AGM, Reliance Industries Limited is also partnering with Google for development in its forthcoming Jio products - this entails a 33,000+ crore investment as well as a partnership to make an Android-based Operating System for India. Besides Jio Glass, the company also launched its streaming service called JioTV Plus. The streaming service would have content from different OTT platforms, TV channels, and original content produced for the platform. The official details and launch date of the service will be revealed by the company in the coming months.

