‘Jumbled Words’ Related To Travelling Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

What’s Viral

Jumbled words related to travelling quiz is among the trending quizzes. So, here is the quiz with answers provided inside to be solved while you are bored.

jumbled words

Have some free time on your hand? We have a puzzling quiz that will take all the nerves of your brain to solve. This one is definitely something you need when boredom strikes you! Jumbled words related to travelling and holiday will test the true wanderlust in you. The jumbled words are not easy to solve and you can challenge yourself to finish it in record time. Engage with friends and family while finding the quiz answers.

Fun quiz ‘Jumbled words related to travelling’ to solve during free time 

In the jumbled words quiz, the question is formed with mixed up letters of a word related to a vacation or holiday. The quiz answers are correct spellings and words formed with those spellings. This can be made interesting by setting a time limit. You can give several chances to whoever you are assigning the task to.

Questions of ‘Jumbled words related to travelling’ 

  1. GTLIHF
  2. DNITANOTESI
  3. IAERVR  
  4. ALIHDYO
  5. CEABH
  6. PREATD
  7. EESORSAV
  8. CAONIATV
  9. CUERRYNC
  10. SAEGNRPSE    
  11. LEAPN
  12. GNUAGALE  
  13. IETCTK
  14. OBTA
  15. CTNOURY
  16. IADNLS
  17. ICRSUE
  18. TAEMNINTRNET
  19. CELEBRATION
  20. ISEGINHSTEG

Quiz answers for ‘Jumbled words related to travelling’. Check here how many you got right! 

  1. FLIGHT
  2. DESTINATION
  3. ARRIVE
  4. HOLIDAY
  5. BEACH
  6. DEPART
  7. OVERSEAS
  8. VACATION
  9. CURRENCY
  10. PASSENGER
  11. PLANE
  12. LANGUAGE
  13. TICKET
  14. BOAT
  15. COUNTRY
  16. ISLAND
  17. CRUISE
  18. ENTERTAINMENT
  19. CELEBRATION
  20. SIGHTSEEING

Make the quiz more interesting by creating a group of all the people you believe will participate through WhatsApp or any other social media account. Make sure that you lay down the rules of the game. The first person to get all the answers right can post it on the group. You can also keep prizes like simple chocolate or gifts for the winner. You can also share the tasks on your stories on social media. The more people participate, the merrier it would be. 

 

 

