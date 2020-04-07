The Debate
Guess The 50 Movies From The Picture: WhatsApp Quiz That Only Bollywood Fans Can Solve

What’s Viral

Here is the 'Guess the 50 movies from the picture WhatsApp quiz'. This puzzle is trending on social media and can only be solved by true Bollywood fans.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai |
Guess the 50 movies from the picture whatsapp quiz

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a countrywide lockdown. During these difficult times, many people are feeling anxious and do not have anything to do during their free time. Which is why puzzles and riddles are once again rising in popularity. One of the most popular puzzles on Whatsapp and social media is 'Guess the 50 movies from the picture'. Below is the picture puzzle as well as the names of the 50 movies that are hidden within it. 

Guess the 50 movies from the picture WhatsApp quiz

Guess the 50 movies from the picture whatsapp quiz

Above is the picture puzzle that is currently being shared on WhatsApp and social media. The picture has several hits to popular Bollywood films. You have to find the names of the 50 Bollywood movies that are referenced in the image. This puzzle is perfect for those who are huge fans of the Bollywood film industry. The picture includes modern as well as classic Bollywood movie. While many of the films are obvious, a few are hidden and difficult to find. So, the puzzle will also test your observation skills. 

The 50 films referenced in the above image

For those who were unable to name all 50 films, below is a list of all the movies that were referenced in the image. All films are from Bollywood. Now that you have the full list of films, try to find the references that you missed in the above picture. 

  1. Maine Pyar Kiya
  2. Guide
  3. Shaan
  4. Amar Akbar Anthony
  5. Gadar
  6. Munnabhai MBBS
  7. Dhoom
  8. Hare Rama Hare Krishna
  9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
  10. Chak de
  11. Mother India
  12. Lagan
  13. Naagin
  14. Ram Lakhan
  15. Coolie
  16. DDLJ
  17. Rang de Basanti
  18. Taj Mahal
  19. Chachi 420
  20. Tare Zammen Par
  21. Paa
  22. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
  23. 3 Idiots
  24. Devdas - Old
  25. Devdas - New
  26. Sholay
  27. Mughal-e-Azam
  28. Raja Babu
  29. Dabangg
  30. Shree 420
  31. Mera Naam Joker
  32. Ghajini
  33. Border
  34. Anand
  35. Shahenshah
  36. Mr. India
  37. Hum Tum
  38. Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
  39. Mera Naam Joker
  40. Krrish
  41. Kal Ho Na Ho
  42. Dharam Veer
  43. Singh Is Kinng
  44. Shirdi Ke Sai Baba
  45. Koi Mil Gaya
  46. Andaz Apna Apna
  47. Saudagar
  48. Teri Meherbaniyan
  49. Barfi
  50. Upkar

