Guess The 50 Movies From The Picture: WhatsApp Quiz That Only Bollywood Fans Can Solve

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a countrywide lockdown. During these difficult times, many people are feeling anxious and do not have anything to do during their free time. Which is why puzzles and riddles are once again rising in popularity. One of the most popular puzzles on Whatsapp and social media is 'Guess the 50 movies from the picture'. Below is the picture puzzle as well as the names of the 50 movies that are hidden within it.

Guess the 50 movies from the picture WhatsApp quiz

Above is the picture puzzle that is currently being shared on WhatsApp and social media. The picture has several hits to popular Bollywood films. You have to find the names of the 50 Bollywood movies that are referenced in the image. This puzzle is perfect for those who are huge fans of the Bollywood film industry. The picture includes modern as well as classic Bollywood movie. While many of the films are obvious, a few are hidden and difficult to find. So, the puzzle will also test your observation skills.

The 50 films referenced in the above image

For those who were unable to name all 50 films, below is a list of all the movies that were referenced in the image. All films are from Bollywood. Now that you have the full list of films, try to find the references that you missed in the above picture.

Maine Pyar Kiya Guide Shaan Amar Akbar Anthony Gadar Munnabhai MBBS Dhoom Hare Rama Hare Krishna Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Chak de Mother India Lagan Naagin Ram Lakhan Coolie DDLJ Rang de Basanti Taj Mahal Chachi 420 Tare Zammen Par Paa Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 3 Idiots Devdas - Old Devdas - New Sholay Mughal-e-Azam Raja Babu Dabangg Shree 420 Mera Naam Joker Ghajini Border Anand Shahenshah Mr. India Hum Tum Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Mera Naam Joker Krrish Kal Ho Na Ho Dharam Veer Singh Is Kinng Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Koi Mil Gaya Andaz Apna Apna Saudagar Teri Meherbaniyan Barfi Upkar

