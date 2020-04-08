Guess Mahabharata Characters Quiz To Learn More About This Epic Mythological Tale

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. This lockdown has led people to heavily relying on social media and streaming platforms to entertain themselves. But at times even streaming content can get boring. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many TV series and film shoots coming to a halt and hence new seasons of these shows have not been released yet. So instead of getting bored by these TV shows and movies, you can engage your brain in some online quizzes. The lockdown has also led to people playing a particular quiz in abundance. This quiz is the Mahabharata character quiz. So take a look at this Mahabharata WhatsApp quiz and try to solve it.

Guess the Mahabharata characters WhatsApp quiz details

Mahabharata is a mythological story that has entertained people of all ages. Mahabharata has witnessed several versions of itself as TV serials and cartoon shows. The 21-day lockdown has led to many people generating and making quizzes and puzzles about these shows. Now the latest trend that has taken social media by the storm are TV shows WhatsApp quizzes.

Also read | 1 To 31 Grams Gold Puzzle On WhatsApp That Is Mind-boggling

A WhatsApp quiz that is currently trending is Mahabharata quizzes. These Mahabharata quizzes are based on various topics. This Mahabharata quiz is about the mythological story’s characters. The characters are shown through various emojis. The answers for this quiz are also given below. Forward this quiz to your WhatsApp family and friend games and start playing. So take a look at this Mahabharata characters WhatsApp quiz and see if you can guess these characters.

Guess the WhatsApp Mahabharata quiz

🔫➕ ga 😎 🍃➕ do 👂 ✌➕ yo ➕💰 Doubt ➕✖ 🅰® ➕ 🐜 ➕✖ Who ➕☕ 👉➕ this ➕☕➕ ® ❌➕🆒 Now ➕❤➕👉

Also read | Find 3 Baby Faces From Coffee Beans - WhatsApp Puzzle's Detailed Answer

Answer to the WhatsApp Mahabharata quiz

Ganga Dhritarashtra Pandu Karna Duryodhan Shakuni Arjun Kunti Yudhisthir Nakul Abhimanyu

Also read | 'These 15 Words Which We See Daily In News' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers

Also read | Guess Places In Hyderabad WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Are The Answers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.