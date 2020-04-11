Fortnite Houseparty Quiz & Answers: Answer Correctly In Fortnite Trivia Quiz

Fortnite found an innovative idea to unite the game community effectively. The game has joined hands with a new trivia-based mobile game app called Houseparty. The app has revealed a series of questions about the game that all gamers love. Epic Games recently did a tie-up with Houseparty to explain this trivia. This new Fortnite Houseparty Quiz not only unites the community but it also tests your knowledge about the game thoroughly. Many pro gamers who play and win the rounds may surprisingly flunk in the trivia game.

How much do you think you know about Fortnite? 🤔



Maybe it’s time to quiz you! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020

Great minds think alike! We just launched a Fortnite deck inside Houseparty’s Trivia game… 👀



Want to partner on a challenge? — Houseparty (@houseparty) April 10, 2020

Sounds good to us!



We’ll unlock a global reward for all Fortnite players if the Houseparty Fortnite Trivia deck hits 20 million correct answers before April 16 at 11:59PM ET! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020

How to participate in Fortnite Houseparty quiz?

To participate, you need to download the Houseparty app as soon as possible from Google Play and App Store. Switch over to the Fortnite Trivia Deck. Now the trivia is not only for gamers, but it is also for anyone and everyone as the app is downloadable for free. So if you are willing to win that prize, make sure to have a Fortnite account first. Download the app now and show the world your knowledge about Fortnite.

Fortnite Houseparty Quiz Answers in the app

Q1: Which Rare item can be used for fishing?

Fishing Rod

Slurp Bait

Harpoon Gun?

Ans: Harpoon Gun

Q2: Which colour coordinates with uncommon loot rarity?

Blue

Green

Grey

Ans: Green

Q3: What currency type is needed to purchase items from the event and the weekly store in Save The World?

Gold

V-Bucks

Cash

Ans: Gold

Q4: Who was victorious in the Final Battle?

Robot

Mega Peely

Monster

Ans: Robot

Q5: Who do you face in Fortnitemares?

The Werebeast

Gelatinous Monster

Mythic Storm King

Ans: Mythic Storm King

Q6: What are enemies called in Fortnite: Save the World?

Zombois

Minions

Husks

Ans: Husks

Q7: Which of these is not an LTM?

Slam Dunk

Air Royale

Bounty

Ans: Slam Dunk

Q8: What was the first Sidegraded weapon?

Heavy Assault Rifle

Double Pump Shotgun

Scoped AR

Ans: Heavy Assault Rifle

Q9: What is the health of the Motorboat?

800

1000

600

Ans: 800

Q10: In what year was a mobile version of Fortnite first released?

2017

2019

2018

Ans: 2018

