Fortnite Houseparty Quiz & Answers: Answer Correctly In Fortnite Trivia Quiz

Fortnite found an innovative idea to unite the game community effectively. The game has joined hands with a new trivia-based mobile game app called Houseparty. The app has revealed a series of questions about the game that all gamers love. Epic Games recently did a tie-up with Houseparty to explain this trivia. This new Fortnite Houseparty Quiz not only unites the community but it also tests your knowledge about the game thoroughly. Many pro gamers who play and win the rounds may surprisingly flunk in the trivia game.
How much do you think you know about Fortnite? 🤔— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020
Maybe it’s time to quiz you!
Great minds think alike! We just launched a Fortnite deck inside Houseparty’s Trivia game… 👀— Houseparty (@houseparty) April 10, 2020
Want to partner on a challenge?
Sounds good to us!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020
We’ll unlock a global reward for all Fortnite players if the Houseparty Fortnite Trivia deck hits 20 million correct answers before April 16 at 11:59PM ET!
To participate, you need to download the Houseparty app as soon as possible from Google Play and App Store. Switch over to the Fortnite Trivia Deck. Now the trivia is not only for gamers, but it is also for anyone and everyone as the app is downloadable for free. So if you are willing to win that prize, make sure to have a Fortnite account first. Download the app now and show the world your knowledge about Fortnite.
