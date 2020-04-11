The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fortnite Houseparty Quiz & Answers: Answer Correctly In Fortnite Trivia Quiz

Gaming

Fortnite Houseparty Quiz will leave you scratching your head. Know what to answer in Fortnite Trivia quiz in the Houseparty app while you flaunt your knowledge.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
fortnite houseparty quiz

Fortnite found an innovative idea to unite the game community effectively. The game has joined hands with a new trivia-based mobile game app called Houseparty. The app has revealed a series of questions about the game that all gamers love. Epic Games recently did a tie-up with Houseparty to explain this trivia. This new Fortnite Houseparty Quiz not only unites the community but it also tests your knowledge about the game thoroughly. Many pro gamers who play and win the rounds may surprisingly flunk in the trivia game.

 

How to participate in Fortnite Houseparty quiz?

To participate, you need to download the Houseparty app as soon as possible from Google Play and App Store. Switch over to the Fortnite Trivia Deck. Now the trivia is not only for gamers, but it is also for anyone and everyone as the app is downloadable for free. So if you are willing to win that prize, make sure to have a Fortnite account first. Download the app now and show the world your knowledge about Fortnite.

Fortnite Houseparty Quiz Answers in the app

Q1: Which Rare item can be used for fishing?

  • Fishing Rod
  • Slurp Bait
  • Harpoon Gun?

Ans: Harpoon Gun

Also Read | How to get Silver Scavenger Medals in Fortnite to customise Maya's pants?

Q2: Which colour coordinates with uncommon loot rarity?

  • Blue
  • Green
  • Grey

Ans: Green

Q3:  What currency type is needed to purchase items from the event and the weekly store in Save The World?

  • Gold
  • V-Bucks
  • Cash

Ans: Gold

Q4: Who was victorious in the Final Battle?

  • Robot
  • Mega Peely
  • Monster

Ans: Robot

Q5: Who do you face in Fortnitemares?

  • The Werebeast
  • Gelatinous Monster
  • Mythic Storm King

Ans: Mythic Storm King

Also Read | Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Leaderboard: FNCS Week 3 Day One winners' list

Q6: What are enemies called in Fortnite: Save the World?

  • Zombois
  • Minions
  • Husks

Ans: Husks

Q7: Which of these is not an LTM?

  • Slam Dunk
  • Air Royale
  • Bounty

Ans: Slam Dunk

Q8: What was the first Sidegraded weapon?

  • Heavy Assault Rifle
  • Double Pump Shotgun
  • Scoped AR

Ans: Heavy Assault Rifle

Also Read | What is Storm Surge in Fortnite? How does it work and secret to avoid it?

Q9: What is the health of the Motorboat?

  • 800
  • 1000
  • 600

Ans: 800

Q10: In what year was a mobile version of Fortnite first released? 

  • 2017
  • 2019
  • 2018

Ans: 2018

Also Read | How to get Deadpool skin in Fortnite and why are Deadpool challenges not showing up?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
fact check
TATA MADE COMMENTS ON ECONOMY?
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT ASKS FOR TEX RELIEF
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN