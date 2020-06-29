Video Of BLACKPINK Dancing To 'Pardesia' Wins Internet, Fans Say 'better Than Original'

While recently a video of the famous boy band BTS dancing on Chunari Chunari took the internet by storm, another video of all-girl K-pop band BLACKPINK dancing to Pardesia has left netizens chuckling. The clip shared on Instagram by ‘whathecutt’, a page famous for its editing skills, show the edited version of BLACKPINK’s new song How You Like That.

With 90s famous song Pardesia playing in the background, the video has been edited in such a manner that it shows the perfect placement of the snippets from the K-pop video on the lyrics of the Hindi song. The dance steps just seemed to be in perfect sync with the tune and beat of the music, that netizens couldn’t stop praising the ‘incredible’ editing skills.

Netizens find it ‘hilariously awesome’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 9,000 times. With hundreds of comments, the clip has garnered more than 2,400 likes. While one internet user wrote, “No matter how much I like k-pop, these are hilariously awesome,” others said, “This has to be a hit”. “Blinks are gonna come at me for this but this is better than the original,” added another.

