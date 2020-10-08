Kamala Harris' Phrase, "I'm Speaking" Goes Viral, Netizens Call It "song Of The Summer"

Kamala Harris and VP Mike Pence’s debate has been making headlines since it started. During the debate, Kamala Harris was being interrupted by VP Pence a couple of times. So Harris shot him down by saying, “I’m speaking”. Harris’ response has gone viral on social media and has given new material to the merchandising market.

Kamala Harris’ “I’m speaking” quote goes viral

The U.S. Presidential Elections are closer than ever. Since the past few months, both parties involved in the election have been campaigning continuously. Recently, Vice Presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris came face to face with each other. The Vice Presidential Debate became the talk of the town.

During the VP debate 2020, both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence were bound to discuss many pressing issues. When the VP debate started, senator Kamala Harris began the debate by commenting on tax policy. The moment Harris started speaking about the policy, VP Pence interrupted her.

This interruption irritated Kamala Harris and she turned to Pence and said, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking, I’m speaking”. Soon, this quote by Harris went viral online. According to a NY Times report, the catchphrase was printed all over various merchandise. This merchandise ranged from T-shirts to laptop decals. Furthermore, this merchandise went up for sale on Etsy within a few hours.

Apart from becoming a prime choice for merchandise, Kamala Harris’ catchphrase even went viral on social media. The hashtag #imspeaking started trending on Twitter. Arianna Huffington also commented on Kamala Harris’ new catchphrase in a tweet. Take a look at some of these interesting reactions on Kamala Harris’ viral debate moment with VP Mike Pence.

"I'm speaking" 👏👏👏 Every woman on the planet who has ever been interrupted by a man 👇👇👇 #VicePresidentialDebate #VPDebate #ImSpeaking pic.twitter.com/GDfbIepHaS — SchmidtHumanities (@SchmidtHums) October 8, 2020

Why do some men think it’s acceptable to indulge in mansplaining mid sentence, when a woman is speaking? 🧐 #ImSpeaking — Mike Royal (@_mikeroyal) October 8, 2020

#imspeaking has been welcomed into the sisterhood... Where #ReclaimingMyTime welcomed her with open arms pic.twitter.com/NzC0yiVOD1 — Shay Official (@Shay_Official1) October 8, 2020

A familiar moment from tonight's debate for women:



"Mr. Vice President* I'm speaking**"



* [Insert title]



** Speaking/working/walking/living #Debates2020 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) October 8, 2020

Apart from this “I’m speaking” moment, many other moments from the VP Debate 2020 went viral on social media. A little housefly became an overnight sensation as it was sitting on Mike Pence’s head during the debate. This little incident from the PV debate gained several interesting reactions on Twitter. This little fly was reportedly sitting for more than two minutes on Pence’s head. Take a look at this viral moment from the debate here.

