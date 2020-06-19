Last Updated:

Good News: From Kangaroo's First Sprints To Google's Drones Dropping Off Books To Students

A rare monster ocean sunfish, known as “Mola-Mola”, has been spotted near a popular tourist harbour, Google drones deliver books, some Good News to cheer up to.

Good News

With the pandemic count severely mounting each day and the death toll on the rise, one is barraged with disturbing news, that can have an overwhelming impact on emotional and psychological well-being. Among other impacts, the news of conflicts and pandemic might also be upsetting. However, besides the stressful events, which otherwise, are important to bring in the public domain, several invigorating events that go unheard take place that can lighten up the mood every day. So here’s one amazing compilation of stories that are positive and encouraging for the mind and soul.  

Orphaned baby kangaroo jumping back into makeshift pouch wins hearts

An orphaned baby kangaroo named Bradley has delighted the internet with its “first” mini sprinting and looks like a character straight out of the animal kingdom. Shared by a user named Ken Rutkowski, the 39-second footage has resurfaced that has amassed over 18.3k views which is “too cute for words” as one of most adorable kangaroos from Australia starts to take his first hops at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs. 

Google's drones drop off books to students who can't go to library amid COVID-19

Adolescents in Christiansburg, have been flown the books from the library to their homes in one of a kind experiment that has amused the local residents. Google's parent company, Alphabet, operated an experimental air delivery service called Wing, which is soon expected to operate a fleet of drones to deliver library books to those that need to complete their reading list this summer. A librarian who works for Montgomery County Public Schools, Kelly Passek, was quoted saying that the kids are going to be just thrilled to learn that they are going to be the first in the world to receive a library book by drone.

Dog 'kissing' a dolphin wins internet, netizens spot ‘jealous Ex’

A heart-warming post of a Golden Retriever dog and a dolphin’s unusual friendship is winning the internet. Shared by a user named Ken, the photo depicts the dog standing on the edge of a boat's deck and kissing a dolphin as a gesture of love and fondness. While pecking a kiss is how most dolphin fishes express love, this doggo thought of returning the gesture. Delta the dolphin and Gunner the dog has been the unusual sea and the land pals whose friendship has now stunned the internet.  

World's largest bony fish 'Mola-Mola' spotted near Portland Harbour

A rare monster ocean sunfish, known as “Mola-Mola”, has been spotted near a popular tourist harbour, off the Dorset coast near Portland Harbour in the UK. World’s largest bony fish alive, normally found in tropical waters, can weigh up to 2.3 tons and grow to be 10ft long. Shared by the Marien Conservation society on Twitter, the fish was shot by Liz Hemsley and has caused a stir on the internet. 

Scientists discover mysterious network of underwater rivers along Australia's coastline

Scientists from The University of Western Australia have discovered an unprecedented system of underwater rivers inside the ocean on the continental shelf of southwestern sea beds at a scale that occurs nowhere in the world. The undersea phenomenon – called Dense Shelf Water Cascades – shows layers of dense water that creep along the ocean floor, according to new data recorded by UWA-operated ocean gliders submersibles, also part of the national Integrated Marine Observing System. 

