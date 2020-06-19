Good News: From Kangaroo's First Sprints To Google's Drones Dropping Off Books To Students

With the pandemic count severely mounting each day and the death toll on the rise, one is barraged with disturbing news, that can have an overwhelming impact on emotional and psychological well-being. Among other impacts, the news of conflicts and pandemic might also be upsetting. However, besides the stressful events, which otherwise, are important to bring in the public domain, several invigorating events that go unheard take place that can lighten up the mood every day. So here’s one amazing compilation of stories that are positive and encouraging for the mind and soul.

Orphaned baby kangaroo jumping back into makeshift pouch wins hearts

An orphaned baby kangaroo named Bradley has delighted the internet with its “first” mini sprinting and looks like a character straight out of the animal kingdom. Shared by a user named Ken Rutkowski, the 39-second footage has resurfaced that has amassed over 18.3k views which is “too cute for words” as one of most adorable kangaroos from Australia starts to take his first hops at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs.

Meet ‘BREDLY’ a baby kangaroo. Bredly was orphaned and had only spent time in her mother’s pouch. Here her rescuer keeps her in a blanket pouch and holds her close to his body to share with her the comfort of #love and #warmth. pic.twitter.com/mjMpZS3fHW — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) June 17, 2020

Google's drones drop off books to students who can't go to library amid COVID-19

Adolescents in Christiansburg, have been flown the books from the library to their homes in one of a kind experiment that has amused the local residents. Google's parent company, Alphabet, operated an experimental air delivery service called Wing, which is soon expected to operate a fleet of drones to deliver library books to those that need to complete their reading list this summer. A librarian who works for Montgomery County Public Schools, Kelly Passek, was quoted saying that the kids are going to be just thrilled to learn that they are going to be the first in the world to receive a library book by drone.

Dog 'kissing' a dolphin wins internet, netizens spot ‘jealous Ex’

A heart-warming post of a Golden Retriever dog and a dolphin’s unusual friendship is winning the internet. Shared by a user named Ken, the photo depicts the dog standing on the edge of a boat's deck and kissing a dolphin as a gesture of love and fondness. While pecking a kiss is how most dolphin fishes express love, this doggo thought of returning the gesture. Delta the dolphin and Gunner the dog has been the unusual sea and the land pals whose friendship has now stunned the internet.

World's largest bony fish 'Mola-Mola' spotted near Portland Harbour

A rare monster ocean sunfish, known as “Mola-Mola”, has been spotted near a popular tourist harbour, off the Dorset coast near Portland Harbour in the UK. World’s largest bony fish alive, normally found in tropical waters, can weigh up to 2.3 tons and grow to be 10ft long. Shared by the Marien Conservation society on Twitter, the fish was shot by Liz Hemsley and has caused a stir on the internet.

Wow! An Ocean Sunfish (or Mola Mola) spotted off #Portland Harbour yesterday afternoon. #Sunfish are the largest bony fish on the planet and visit UK seas during the summer months to eat jellyfish. Have you ever seen one?



Thanks to Liz Hemsley for sending us the picture 📸 pic.twitter.com/HunVjlLpXO — Marine Conservation Society (@mcsuk) June 15, 2020

Scientists discover mysterious network of underwater rivers along Australia's coastline

Scientists from The University of Western Australia have discovered an unprecedented system of underwater rivers inside the ocean on the continental shelf of southwestern sea beds at a scale that occurs nowhere in the world. The undersea phenomenon – called Dense Shelf Water Cascades – shows layers of dense water that creep along the ocean floor, according to new data recorded by UWA-operated ocean gliders submersibles, also part of the national Integrated Marine Observing System.

Some very interesting work using a decade of IMOS Ocean Glider data with over 250 transects from around Australia 🌊🇦🇺 https://t.co/nVkgXxTELd — Integrated Marine Observing System (@IMOS_AUS) June 18, 2020

