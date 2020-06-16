Australia: Kangaroo Hoisted From Deep Mine Shaft, Netizens Hail The Rescue Team

A rescue video of Kangaroo, who fell into a mine shaft in Drummond North, Australia, is making rounds on the internet. The Five Freedoms Animal Rescue, while taking to Facebook, shared the clip of the ‘brilliant’ rescue on June 13. According to the post, the Kangaroo was spotted by two boys who were playing around the area.

Manfred Zabinskas reportedly took 90 minutes to rescue the animal. While speaking to an international media outlet, Zabinskas said that the team got him out okay, however, they couldn’t tell if the animal was injured. The rescue team in the social media post also informed that the animal did not appear to have been down in the ditch for long.

Zabinskas reportedly said that the kangaroo is currently recovering at wildlife shelter in Trentham. Furthermore, the caption of the post read, “Approx 7 metres down, he'd been clawing at the walls with no escape, but thankfully didn't appear to have been down there too long. He appears in good health and is back at the shelter for assessment, but hopefully can be released soon”.

Netizens hail the rescue team

Since shared, the video has been circulating in several social media platforms. With nearly 500 reactions and 11,000 views, several internet users applauded the rescue mission and the team. While one Facebook user wrote, “Wonderful people thank you so much for helping these roos”, others said, “Thank you for rescuing another beautiful kangaroo from certain death. Thanks to those two young kids for calling it in...well done Manfred and all who attended”. “What an incredible man and rescue! Thank you!” added another.

