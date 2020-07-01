Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian By Turning Her Bathroom Into An Enchanted Forest

Recently, Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian in a most unusual way. On June 30, Kanye surprised Kim by turning her huge bathroom into an “enchanted forest”. The KUWTK star took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of how her bathroom has turned into a forest. She also went on to explain what it was while recording the colourful flowers and bright green plants.

In the video, Kim can be heard saying that when she comes home and her whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest. She also went on to say that it is so beautiful and also visually pretty. Kim praised her husband saying that it is very sweet of him to do such a thing. The bathroom is definitely a sight for the sore eyes as it looks completely adorable. Take a look at few glimpses below.

While Kardashian West does not explain why her husband went on to decorate the bathroom with bushels of flowers in her Instagram post, it can be speculated that this was in honour of her new contract.

Recently, West took to his Twitter handle to pen a congratulatory note to his wife on becoming a billionaire. The actor sold 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line to Coty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion. The rapper wrote saying that he is very proud of his wife for officially becoming a billionaire. He also wrote telling her that she has weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on her and their family. Check out the adorable tweet below.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire



You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family



So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life



We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

About the company

Coty, a company that owns CoverGirl, Tiffany & Co. and Balenciaga, has acquired a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. In the year 2019, they reportedly bought 51% of Kim's half-sister Kylie Jenner's business Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million (£488 m).

It is also reported that in April this year, musician and fashion designer Kanye himself was declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine. The rapper had reportedly been campaigning for a long time to get himself on the annual billionaires' list of the magazine. The duo recently had their daughter, North, 7th birthday celebration at Wyoming.

