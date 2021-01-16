Kashmir Man's Delivery On Horse To Simpsons' Prediction, See Top News That Amazed Netizens

Several quirky and fun pieces of news made headlines last week. Some of the most amazing of them were an Amazon delivery man in Kashmir rode a horse to deliver the parcel to the Simpsons' Capitol Hill prediction. While some other fun news included Elon Musk allegedly asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp amid their updated privacy policy controversy to a video of a dog scaring away a lion amazed netizens as well. Read ahead to know the details of the top viral news of the week.

Top viral news of the week

Kashmir man's delivery on a horse

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Amazon delivery man was seen delivering the parcel on a horseback. In the one minute-11 second long video, the delivery man can be seen getting off the horse when he reaches the house he is supposed to deliver the parcel to. He is also seen riding the horse expertly through the snow-clad region. To this, Amazon also replied to the user who uploaded the video a quirky yet reassuring way.

Simpsons' Capitol Hill prediction

After Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill and protested against the election of Joe Biden, netizens were quick to announce that The Simpsons' had predicted this event as well. Several of them took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the stills of the show to the actual rioting. See the video below.

Another predictive programming by the Simpsons! We live a in Truman show 😅

You decide 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/qkQd8kAzQp — Dj ListenDaT ❤️ (@djlistendat) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk's 'Use Signal' tweet

Elon Musk's tweet which is alleged that he was asking people to use the Signal app instead of WhatsApp has taken social media by the storm. The tweet comes after WhatsApp's updated privacy policy which made people question how safe the widely-used social media application was. Several memes were made on the same as well.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

@elonmusk this poor company has just been launched from .60 a share to 3.60 + due to people thinking you meant Signal the Company $SIGL & not the social app. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3AxpomQVYV — K10✨💛✨ (@Kristennetten) January 7, 2021

Dog scares away lion

Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan uploaded a video on Twitter wherein a dog and a lion can be seen at loggerheads. In the one minute 34 seconds long video, the dog and the lion appear to be fighting for dominance. But really amazed people was the bravery of the dog who scared the lion away. He was continually barking to scare the lion.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

Telegram trolls WhatsApp

Telegram did not let an opportunity go to troll WhatsApp over its updated privacy policy. According to its new policy, users have to share their private data with its parent company Facebook. Telegram used Twitter to use the Ghanaian dancing pallbearers to troll WhatsApp. Several netizens also hopped on the bandwagon and made memes of their own about WhatsApp's privacy policy.

