'Commerce With Compassion': Smriti Irani Makes An Appeal To Buyers Amid Pan-India Lockdown

As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Union Minister Smriti Irani appealed to the Buying Houses and Buyers to not cancel a single order. Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Smriti Irani asserted the need for commerce with compassion, stating that the trajectories can be figured out. She further highlighted the support of the government with the apparel industry.

Government stands shoulder to shoulder with our apparel industry. My appeal to Buying Houses & Buyers is please 🙏 do not cancel a single order.



Delivering schedules can be reworked

Payment plans can be extended



Let us show the world -



India can do Commerce with Compassion. pic.twitter.com/q51Vt4qEHs — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, India records 10th COVID-19 death, cases soar to over 536 with Maharashtra recording the highest number at 106.

India under lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at over 562, with eleven deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

