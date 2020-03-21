Video Of 'Kabir Singh' Running Behind Sanitiser Bottle Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus

With people bored out of their wits sitting at home, several creative netizens are resorting to meme sharing and creating funny videos. One such video surfaced of Shahid Kapoor from the Kabir Singh film, where he is seen running for a bottle of hand sanitiser. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, people are urged to sit at home and not venture out for unnecessary activities and the video was the result of the same.

In the video edited by a Twitter user, there are snippets from the film Kabir Singh. It is the popular cut where Shahid Kapoor’s character is following Preeti essayed by Kiara Advani. However, the meme video shows the creator holding a bottle of sanitiser in front of the screen.

Strangely the video snippet and the hand sanitiser bottle fit like two pieces of a puzzle. The video is a comic take on hand sanitiser in the country In the wake of the rising panic for buying and hoarding the product after the WHO declared COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Watch: Kabir Singh running for a bottle of hand sanitiser

I'm sorry I was too bored.

Ps: Please turn up the volume. pic.twitter.com/862Sk8cRbg — Aloo Peralta (@GeraltOofRivia) March 20, 2020

The video received several reactions from the netizens. Some called it relatable while some applauded the creativity of the brain behind the viral video. Check out the reactions of Twitteratis-.

this is so sick man 😭 — Veronica ♡ (@mid_night_vibes) March 20, 2020

Staying home alone has certainly increased people's creativity.😂 — Mr Robot (@abhishe10902378) March 21, 2020

The creator of the Kabir Singh hand sanitiser meme too was surprised as his tweet blew up. This is what he shared-

I legit thought it was too lame to blow up. https://t.co/m8Rh1TZ7Nt — Aloo Peralta (@GeraltOofRivia) March 20, 2020

Here is another one

Earlier this week, there was another meme from Bollywood that went viral. In the picture, the popular scene from Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is edited. In the picture, before holding Raj's hand, Simran is giving him a hand sanitiser. This meme also went viral on the internet. The meme reminded everyone to wash hands.

