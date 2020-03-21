Coronavirus: Netizens Raise Concerns Over Testing Parity Between Celebrities And Masses

Amid coronavirus outbreak, several internet users have realised that the rich and famous are getting access to tests even when they have no symptoms and, on the other hand, people are still struggling to get themselves tested, even when they have symptoms. This has raised a question among netizens as to how are all the celebrities getting tests so quickly?

'How did she get the test?'

As per reports, the UK government announced that it intends to test up 25,000 people a day and only if they are hospitalised and showing symptoms. On the other hand, US is only capable of testing around 8,200 people a day. It is in this climate that people are starting to question how the rich and famous are getting access to tests especially when they have no symptoms.

It's insane how all these asymptomatic celebrities are getting the test and people who have actual symptoms are having such a hard time getting tested. — My Fab Finance (@MyFabFinance) March 16, 2020

How did Idris Elba get a test if he’s asymptomatic?



A question that answers itself. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 16, 2020

As predicted, #COVID19 is exposing all of the societal inequities. It’s upsetting for me to 1) have to ration out #COVID19 testing to my patients, then 2) have to wait 5-7 days for the results, when celebrities are getting tested with ease and quick turnaround times. — uché "get me ppe" blackstock (@uche_blackstock) March 16, 2020

That’s cool,how did she get the test https://t.co/p0OdGuUh8m — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) March 16, 2020

We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested.



Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick. https://t.co/7uQlL3zc7Z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

