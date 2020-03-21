The Debate
Coronavirus: Netizens Raise Concerns Over Testing Parity Between Celebrities And Masses

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus outbreak, several internet users have realised the rich and famous are getting access to tests even when they have no symptoms.

Updated On:
coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, several internet users have realised that the rich and famous are getting access to tests even when they have no symptoms and, on the other hand, people are still struggling to get themselves tested, even when they have symptoms. This has raised a question among netizens as to how are all the celebrities getting tests so quickly? 

'How did she get the test?'

As per reports, the UK government announced that it intends to test up 25,000 people a day and only if they are hospitalised and showing symptoms. On the other hand, US is only capable of testing around 8,200 people a day. It is in this climate that people are starting to question how the rich and famous are getting access to tests especially when they have no symptoms. 

First Published:
