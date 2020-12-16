"KFC Logo Looks Like A Stick Body", Jokes Freddie Campion On His Twitter Thread

Freddie Campion has been extremely outspoken on social and political issues in the United States. His Twitter account sees frequent bashing of politicians and fellow political commentators. The Twitter handle has posted several tweets trolling and making satirical comments on various major events and personalities, and this time he has taken a shot at KFC. His Twitter thread on KFC has gone viral which has a rather comic observation about the fast-food chain, along with a message for them. Here is what he wrote.

Freddie Campion writes a Twitter threat on KFC, followers react

Freddie began his thread by making a rather comic statement on the logo of KFC. He talked about his wife being the person who made a confession about the bow tie that Colonel Sanders has on the logo of KFC used to look like it was his entire body. Stretching the joke even further, he continued by saying that he is reminded of the ‘stick body’ every time he looks at the logo. However, the funny quip he made about KFC was not all he had to say about the fast-food chain, as he continued his message in the Twitter thread.

My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him. pic.twitter.com/qVad6t93SA — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

If you work at a KFC and you have a GoFundMe to pay for medical bills drop the link here👇



This has enough retweets now that the people at KFC HQ have definitely seen it, so seems like a good opportunity to remind them they need to pay their employees a living wage. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

He then wrote on his Twitter thread asking the employees of KFC to write down their ‘GoFundMe’ accounts in the comments, if they have one. He then talked about how his former tweet in the thread has enough retweets for the authorities of KFC to have noticed it. In the last line of his Twitter thread, he said that he would use this opportunity to remind the fast-food chain to pay the wages of their employees. This thread soon went viral, with many netizens posting all types of reactions. They seemed to be completely amused by the comic observation of the KFC logo and many of them even said that they could not ‘unsee’ that fact anymore.

Haha!! Laughed out loud, never saw that before 🤣 — Karen (@AmIthatKaren) December 16, 2020

There’s no going back. I can’t unsee.

Damn you, man!! — justme (@dogskidsncake) December 16, 2020

KFC, along with most of the other popular fast-food chains, have been quite reactive to the grievances made by their customers on social media. They have been using their social media accounts to take feedback and interacting with their customers on social media for quite some time. However, there has been no response from KFC yet on this matter.

