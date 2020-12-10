Chris Lynn Beats Chris Gayle To Be Voted By 600,000 Fans As BBL's Biggest-ever Hitter

The much-awaited Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season went underway today (Thursday, December 10) at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena with a match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. Just a day prior to the commencement of the tournament, the KFC Big Bash League announced the winner of the fan-voted “Biggest Hitter of the BBL”. The battle ultimately boiled down to two T20 heavyweights, Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle, with the Australian batsman winning the poll with 57 percent of fan votes.

Also Read | Virat Kohli & KL Rahul Jump Up A Place Each In Latest ICC T20I Rankings For Batsmen

BBL 2020: Brisbane Heat skipper and Dream11 IPL 2020 winner Chris Lynn wins fan poll

Chris Lynn defeated the likes of Chris Gayle and his own Australian teammates like Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch among others to become the “Biggest Hitter” in the history of BBL. The KFC Big Bash League announced the result on their social media accounts on Wednesday, December 9, i.e. a day prior to the launch of BBL 2020. Here is a look at how the entire poll panned out as Lynn took home the top honours.

STOP THE COUNT!



After almost 600,000 votes, @lynny50 is officially the Biggest Hitter of the BBL 👑💪 pic.twitter.com/7eKuZCZeTe — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 9, 2020

Also Read | Jordan Silk Produces First, SPECTACULAR Air-borne Save Of BBL 2020 On Boundary Line: WATCH

A look into Chris Lynn stats in BBL

Fittingly, Chris Lynn is also the most prolific run-scorer in the history of BBL. Since his tournament debut with its first-ever edition back in 2011, Lynn has minted 2,332 runs at an average of 37.61 across his 77 BBL games. The Australian T20 barbarian has cleared the fence on 146 occasions, i.e. 63 times more than the second-placed Aaron Finch.

Chris Lynn is now slated to lead Brisbane Heat in their opening BBL 2020 game against Melbourne Stars at Canberra. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 11, and the action will commence from 1:45 pm IST onwards.

100 off Chris Lynn’s 146 BBL sixes, watch video

Also Read | Steve O'Keefe First In BBL 2020 To Bowl 'Power Surge' Over, Gets Hit For 4 Fours: WATCH

Big Bash live in India: HUR vs SIX live updates

Hobart Hurricanes batted first against Sydney Sixers and scored 178-8 in the first match of the BBL 2020 season. At the time of publishing, the Sydney Sixers reached 125-3, still requiring another 54 runs from 30 balls. For further HUR vs SIX live as well as overall Big Bash live in India updates, tune into the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. The live scores will also be available on the social media pages of Cricket Australia, KFC Big Bash League and that of the competing teams.

Also Read | India Vs Australia Boxing Day Test Boosted As 30,000 Spectators Allowed At Iconic MCG

Image source: Brisbane Heat Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.