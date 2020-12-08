'A Recipe For Seduction' Cast Includes Mario Lopez As Col Sanders

A Recipe for Seduction is an upcoming original mini-movie by Lifetime starring Mario Lopez as KFC's Colonel Sanders. It is slated to air on December 13, 2020. The Lifetime original mini-movie follows a young heiress as she struggles to pick between a rich suitor selected by her mother and the new house chef, Harland Sanders who brings more than his 11 herbs and spices secret recipe to the table. Read on to know about the A recipe for seduction KFC cast.

Also Read | Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & Others Join Charlie Brooker's 'Death To 2020' For Netflix

A Recipe for Seduction cast

Mario Lopez

A recipe for seduction KFC characters includes Harland Sanders, popularly known as Col Sanders, played by Mario Lopez on screen. The 47-year-old American actor and television host is best known for his portrayal of A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell. He also appeared in the third season of Dancing with the Stars and as host for the entertainment news show Extra. He has also hosted America's Best Dance Crew and co-hosted the second season of The X Factor with Khloé Kardashian. He was the sole host for the third and final season. His famous work includes The Smurfs 2, Honey 2, A Crack in the floor among others.

Also Read | Here Is The 'Christmas Ever After' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Also Read | 'Unpaused' Trailer Has Star-cast Of Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Ratna Patak Shah And More

Tessa Munro

Tessa Munro is an American actor producer, best known for her roles in SWAT, All my Children, and Passions. She has appeared in guest roles in a number of other shows like The Young and the Restless, and Scandal. Tessa Munro has performed in a number of TV movies including Love Unplugged, Killing Your Daughter, and You Are Nothing.

Also Read | Christmas She Wrote Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Christmas Themed Film

Chad Doreck

Chad Doreck is an American actor who started out quite early at the age of six. He took his first acting role for Oingo Boingo's music video Weird Science. The 42-year-old American actor was one of the final 12 contestants on Grease: You're the One that I Want!, a televised competition to choose the leads for the revival of Grease. He appeared on several shows like Hollywood, General Hospital, NYPD Blue, and Days of Our Lives.

Also Read | Have A Look At The 'NCIS LA' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Image Credits: Mario Lopez Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.