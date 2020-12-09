Big Bash League 2020 Live Stream, Schedule, Squads And IPL Stars To Watch Out For

The 10th edition of the KFC Big Bash League is set to get underway on Thursday, December 10. The tournament opener will see Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with defending champions Sydney Sixers at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. The BBL 2020 live stream will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here's a look all the important details about Big Bash League 2020.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch BBL 2020 in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The BBL 2020 matches will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch BBL 2020 in Australia and UK?

Australian viewers can catch the live-action of BBL 2020 matches by tuning into Fox Sports and Seven Network. On the other hand, cricket fans in the UK have to tune into BT Sport to watch the BBL 2020 live action.

BBL 2020 schedule

Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire BBL 2020 schedule of all eight Big Bash League teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

According to the BBL 2020 schedule, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

BBL 2020 squads

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (replacement), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

BBL 2020's IPL stars to watch out for

Rashid Khan - Adelaide Strikers

Rashid has picked 56 wickets across 40 innings at an exceptional economy rate of 6.37 and a brilliant average of 17.70. He is also one of the most impactful players in the history of the league. The Afghan international had a brilliant Dream11 IPL 2020 where he bagged 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.20. The Strikers will be banking on Rashid once again to deliver the goods for them.

Sandeep Lamichhane - Hobart Hurricanes

Lamichhane has a new franchise this year as he moved from Melbourne Stars to Hobart Hurricanes ahead of BBL 2020. In 20 matches in the BBL, the Nepal-based spinner has grabbed 26 wickets at an impressive average of 19.80. He didn't get many opportunities in the IPL which is why he will be raring to go and perform for his new BBL franchise.

Nicholas Pooran - Melbourne Stars

Pooran will play for Melbourne Stars for the start of the BBL 2020, replacing new signing Jonny Bairstow. The southpaw was in scintillating form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he scored 353 runs in 14 matches at a blistering strike-rate of 169.71 to go alongside two fifties. The Stars will hope that Pooran shows his prowess as a big hitter and live up to his reputation.

Marcus Stoinis - Melbourne Stars

Stoinis is one of the most important players to watch out for. The Australian all-rounder ended up as BBL's leading run-scorer last year with a record 705 runs to his name in 17 innings at a staggering average of 54.23. Stonis was also in scintillating form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he scored 352 runs in 17 games at a strike-rate of 148.52 to go with three fifties. He also bagged 13 wickets in the tournament. The Stars will heavily rely on Stoinis' all-round performances.

Aaron Finch - Melbourne Renegades

The captain of the Renegades has scored 2239 runs in 62 innings in the history of the league at a decent strike-rate of 136.69 with 18 fifties and two tons. Finch had a mediocre Dream11 IPL 2020, however, the right-hander returned to form during the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against India and also ended as the leading run-getter of the ODI series with 249 runs in three games at a stunning average of 83.00. Finch will hope to lead the Renegades to their second BBL title win.

