'This Is All Of Us': Photo Of Kid Sleeping During Zoom Class Defines 2020 Mood

An image showing a kid sleeping on a chair while attending an online class is doing rounds on social media. The author named Kara McDowell shared a picture of her son who fell asleep on a chair while attending an online class via Zoom and almost everybody is able to relate with the poor kid. Uploaded on August 7, the image is aptly captioned as, “My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood”.

The 'new normal'

The image shows a room where there is a laptop on a table and the boy is lying on the chair and is sound asleep. Due to the ongoing pandemic schools have made a shift to online classes. The only way any sort of social interaction is through our screens. Work from home and online classes are the new normal. This hilarious yet relatable post has gained a lot of attention from netizens.

Read: US Schools Reopen Amid COVID-19 After Trump's Repeated Calls, New Cases Emerge

My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood. pic.twitter.com/WE2RHoFZhM — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 7, 2020



The image has managed to gather 57.6K likes and 11K Retweets and comments. People bombarded the comments setion as soon as they saw the post. Adults and kids, everyone is able to relate with this post. People have also Retweeted the image giving it a new caption.

Read: US: Student Suspended For Posting Photo Of Crowded Hall As Schools Reopen Amid COVID-19

40 min is too much for kindergarten!!! Seems like maybe 20 min of direct instruction and then students would work on independent activities? Then maybe another 20 min Zoom lesson and more activity choices? — Miriam Spitzer Franklin (@miriam_spitzer) August 7, 2020

Omg thank you for sharing this 😭 i always feel like a failure of a mom when my kindergartner shuts down during virtual class!! — Jesse Q Sutanto 陈梅玲 (@thewritinghippo) August 8, 2020

My sister-in-law is skipping virtual kindergarten with my niece, instead, they are gonna raise chickens. A year of pandemic schooling will be lost, in favor of life. — #MedicareForAll Grim (@PriscillaGrim) August 9, 2020

me whenever my camera is off https://t.co/hFnfWRWmVL — Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) August 10, 2020

How i feel on zoom calls https://t.co/jqzT2dbC96 — Z (@Zzzzbzv) August 10, 2020

Parents, it's time to take control. https://t.co/xHIue7iWB6 — School Choice Nebraska (@SchoolChoiceNE) August 10, 2020

this is all of us.... — Chris Baron (@baronchrisbaron) August 7, 2020

Although some states in the US have decided to reopen schools and hold in-person classes, reports suggest that despite some states restarting in-person classes, several large cities like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami have revealed that for the foreseeable future they will continue with online classes and distance learning. As per reports, the states that have decided to re-open schools have already begun to face problems as students and staff alike have had to be quarantined after fresh outbreaks in several schools. In the state of Mississippi, the Corinth School District since re-opening has already had to contend with eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. These eight confirmed cases may have come in contact with dozens of people before their infection was discovered and therefore authorities have requested over 100 people to quarantine themselves as soon as possible.

Read: Amid COVID-19 Concerns, US Lifts Foreign Travel Restrictions For Citizens

Also Read: Trump Optimistic About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine Before US Presidential Elections

(Image Credits: Twitter/Karajmcdowell)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.