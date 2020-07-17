Kid's Football Skills Leave Harbhajan Singh Amazed, Netizens Call Him 'Chota Ronaldo’

A ‘supremely talented’ little boy with ‘unbelievable’ football skills has left netizens and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh amazed. Shared on Instagram by Singh, the video has taken the internet by storm and the kid has received all kinds of praises. In the short, clip the little boy can be seen showing off his ‘crazy’ football moves.

The video starts with a boy entering the camera screen and rainbow flicking the football with ease. He then juggles the ball repeatedly without dropping it even once. The little boy’s determination and concentration has delighted several internet users including Singh.

Netizens call little boy 'Chota Ronaldo'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 423,000 times. With more than 115,000 likes and thousands of comments, netizens were impressed to see an amazing talent. While one internet user wrote, “This guy can be trained and can become a great footballer,” another added, “The ball is bigger than the kid...damn good talent”. One user also called the little boy ‘Chota Ronaldo,’ while another added, “There is a very talented child at such a young age”. "Jitni baar juggling Kari hai isne, itni to mujhe counting bhi nahi aati thi us age men," another joked.

