World Emoji Day 2020 Marked By 'The Butter Girl' Of Amul; See Topical

It is World Emoji Day today that is, July 17, and Amul India joined in on the celebrations. Amul shared a creative comic strip to mark the celebrations. Once again Amul’s mascot ‘The Butter Girl’ showed the followers different takes of Amul on emojis. In the picture shared by Amul, the Butter Girl is seen holding a plate of butter which is a classic strip. However, the butter is ‘poop emoji’ shaped and has a smiley on it.

Amul marks World Emoji Day 2020

There are several ‘looks of The Butter Girl in the comic strip, Amul’s emoticons are all holding butter in some or the other form. Furthermore, there is an emoticon that is wearing a mask and ‘sushing’. The creators of the comic strip wrote, “#Amul Topical: Today is #WorldEmojiDay.” Amul shares ‘topicals’ on several current affair related events. Like earlier, in the wake of sentiments of the Chinese app ban, it shared a Topical. It is not only Amul but Google India also participated in the celebration fo World Emoji Day 2020. It shared new emoticons and also asked its followers to give creative one-liners for the emojis.

Amul celebrates World Emoji Day 2020

Google also joined the World Emoji Day 2020 celebration

Caption this emoji from Emoji Kitchen.

We’ll go first 🤭😷🤗



“When you need to send a safe air hug.”#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/C18CAe6bWS — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 17, 2020

What does this emoji remind you of?



Our answer: When bartan duty comes back to haunt you, every morning 👻#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/4j4FcKtWn4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 17, 2020

World Emoji Day 2020- Where did it all start?

World Emoji Day is coined by Jeremy Burge as per the calendar emoji on iPhone which has the day July 17 marked. The day is reportedly an unofficial holiday and Jeremy aimed to celebrate the importance of emojis in everyone’s life. Jeremy is recognised as the founder of Emojipedia. World Emoji Day is a popular affair with millennials and youngsters who make the most of emoticons. Apparently, tech giant Apple even comes out with new emoji packages this day.

In the year 2015, World Emoji Day was trending on Twitter. Only a year into coining the annual day and people were already celebrating the significance of emojis in life. According to reports, the first emoji was designed by an engineer Shigetaka Kurita in the year 1999. However, it took another 10 years for the emoji to be widely popular. The origins can be traced back to the Japanese tech evolution.

Emoticons were considered ‘fashionable and cool’ in popular culture as per reports, thus the usage catapulted. Fuelling the same, Apple and Google came out with their own versions and packages of emojis. At present, the usage and the varieties of the emoticons are diverse in nature. As per reports, emojis now represent a language as universal and as interpretative.

