Video Of Kinetic Sculpture Leaves Internet Baffled; Netizens Say 'it's Hypnotic'

A video of a Kinetic sculpture has hit the internet by a storm, leaving the netizens in a fuzz. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of YouTube, the short video clip shows a baffling hypnotic art sculpture which has been deemed as ‘legit’. According to the caption of the video, the very famous kinetic sculptor David C. Roy has created this piece of art. It has also been mentioned that the artist has been making such pieces for over 40 years.

The hypnotic sculpture

The 31 seconds short video clip shows a circular object that is constantly spiralling. The amalgamation of two colours- beige and dark brown- is something that makes it unique. The video has been shared with a YouTube link to a longer version of the clip which was uploaded in the year 2019.

David C. Roy has been making these kinetic sculptures for over forty years so, yeah, they’re pretty legit. → https://t.co/sxxfEjtUQb pic.twitter.com/KIIcMfQmJD — YouTube (@YouTube) September 17, 2020

Stunned by David's piece of art, the netizens have bombarded the comment section. The video has invited 99.7K views with 2.5K likes. Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own captions. Surprised by the art, one person wrote, "Oh no this reminds me of the spirals! #Uzumaki". People have also shared variosu optical illusions in the comment section.

Mesmerizing — Steve Conaway (@sconman6901) September 17, 2020

I just see infinite bretzel. pic.twitter.com/EduSCCXR3U — Doh Vakin (@VakinDoh) September 17, 2020

This has everyone like 👇 pic.twitter.com/Lijbhm0KjH — YouTube (@YouTube) September 17, 2020

It's kind of hypnotic. — Bendy's_Halloween🎃 (@NoahWilkes3) September 17, 2020

Wow, what a coviniently placed tweet.

And its also a distraction. #AnswerUsYoutube — Freshmoor (@FreshWaterMoor) September 17, 2020

Few days back, a very strange optical illusion went viral on the internet. The illusion deceives the human eye into seeing another image, however, it turns out that it is just one image of two rotating cubes. It has been deemed as one of the 'most powerful' illusions by the perplexed netizens. The complex GIF also caught the eye of engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, as he made a remark on the viral tweet. The illusion shows two cubes rotating in opposite directions. However, the reality is that they are completely static. Reports suggest that the optical illusion was first shared by Japanese Twitter user ‘jagarikin’. While sharing the video again, Twitter user SteveStuWill remarked that this is one of the most powerful illusions he has ever seen.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Youtube)

