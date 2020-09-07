'Incredible': Netizens Left Spellbound With 'Beach Animals' Created By Dutch Artist

Millions of internet users across the globe are awestruck with the unique “beach animals” created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen. The video posted on Twitter is causing a stir that shows large moving objects made of white sticks or pipes through the wind alongside the beach. It was back in 1990 when the extraordinary artist began building these mechanisms out of plastic tubes that are capable to move on their own with the use of winds. Also known as “kinetic sculptures”, the Dutch artist’s creations are the “perfect” amalgamation of art and engineerings.

According to reports, Jansen has said that the “walls between art and engineering exist only in our minds” and has strived to equip his own creations with the unique artificial intelligence so that the “beach animals” avoid obstacles on their own and changing the course. The short 15-second-long section from the actual video posted on Twitter has left internet users spellbound and has already garnered over 1.8 million views with nearly 50k likes.

These 'Beach Animals' were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind. Full video: https://t.co/jj5sRxvrrh pic.twitter.com/eofVYjTWRi — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 4, 2020

Read - Gigantic Lions Walk On The Middle Of The Road, Netizens Say ‘make Way For The Kings’

Read - Is FAU-G Poster Plagiarised? Was It Conceptualized By Sushant? Gaming Company Clarifies

Netizens call the art ‘awesome’

Using phrases such as “awesome”, “incredible”, “marvellous”, internet users were seen struggling to find words to comprehend the unique form of art. Many, who were aware of the kinetic structures’, posted about the mechanism behind them through GIFs or diagrams. Several Twitter users also said that the video is ‘fascinating’ and some of them admitted that they are unable to stop watching it. However, there were some who said they are ‘scared’ to see these ‘stick figures’ moving on their own.

I saw one in person at the Exploratorium. It did look scary. Yet I couldn't resist. I bought a tabletop version. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Pi2wMC0nvR — Desiree Khu 🕯 (@KhuDesiree) September 6, 2020

I like the idea/cause but these frighten me a little. 😂 — Ron Smalley (@SmalleyRon) September 5, 2020

Incredible — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2020

Jansen’s beach creatures owe their natural gait to the artist’s mechanical algorithm, based on “eleven holy numbers” pic.twitter.com/E3YktoM635 — venus 🧜‍♀️ (@venus47203379) September 5, 2020

Enjoyed seeing some of these wonderful machines in San Francisco a few years back 😍 pic.twitter.com/0GBrfIAMG1 — Hygate at Home (@hygate) September 5, 2020

So the stronger the wind...the faster they go? pic.twitter.com/qP4Q9gdM3N — 🌊Wavorn🌊 ✊🏿🐲 (@wavornsnowber) September 7, 2020

Had built one with my niece. The @exploratorium had guest exhibition of Theo Jansen's work 4 yrs back and kept toy versions in their store. pic.twitter.com/FalNdlsgBt — Meenakshi Prabhune (@minu_pr) September 5, 2020

How long do these things stay in motion for before losing their kinetic energy? — Joseph Wong (@wongj1) September 5, 2020

Read - Video Of Turtle Giving ‘high-five’ To Crocodile As It Swims Past Takes Internet By Storm

Read - Pune Police Urge People To 'head Straight Home' After Essential Tasks Amid Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.