‘King Of Jugaad’: Farmer Lauded For Unique Hack To Keep Locusts Away, Watch Video

A recent video of a farmers creative hack to keep the locust swarm away has taken the internet by storm. Netizens call the farmer 'king of jugaad'.

Bhavya Sukheja
Farmer

Amid the locust swarm attack, authorities have been advising farmers ways to safeguard their crops from insects. While some farmers are using utensils and mobile disc jockeys, a superintendent of police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district took to Twitter to share a farmers ‘jugaad’ to keep the crop-damaging insects away. ‘Locust is the mother of invention’, Rahul Srivastav wrote in the caption. 

In the video, one can see an ‘aeroplane’ mounted on a long pole in the middle of a field. The ‘aeroplane’ itself is a creative hack as it is made out of moving fan blades, a plastic bottle, a soda can and a cardboard tail. In the short 15-second clip, the ‘aeroplane’ can be seen rotating atop the pole and making a loud noise that would help keep the locusts away. 

Netizens laud farmer's invention 

Since shared, the innovation by the farmer has been lauded on several social media platforms. With over 6,000 views, the clip has also garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. While one internet user called it “innovation at its best”, others said, “wonderful hack. The only concern & dependence is that the air should be blowing to make it work which might not be the case when the swarms attack”. 

