'Annabelle' Like Doll Moves On It Own Inside Cabinet, Terrifies Owner

If the cursed doll Annabelle from The Conjuring series gave you chills, the story of Chad Gasset, who experienced something paranormal at his home, will certainly strike terror into you. A Facebook user named Chad Gasset recently shared a video of what appears to be a doll that is moving all on its own. According to reports, Chad claims that this is the second time that the doll has moved on its own. In the recording that was uploaded by him on Facebook, one can see Chad, who was alone at home in Ohio (US) genuinely terrified as he filmed his wife’s dolls ‘moving on their own’ inside a glass cabinet.

'Burn the whole house down'

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 4 while Chad was alone at home and his wife had gone out. In another video, Chad can be seen showing both of his hands and claiming that there were no strings attached between him and the doll and that the doll was really moving all on its own. Take a look at the videos below:

The videos have left netizens spooked and bewildered. One user claimed that what she saw in the video was super scary and that if the places were reversed, she would have freaked out, another user suggested that Chad should get out of the house and ‘burn the whole house down’. Another user suggested that Chand should quickly call a priest so that the doll can be exorcised.

While a lot of people were spooked by the scary videos, many users believed that Chad could have been controlling the doll somehow using a string attached to his feet. Netizens commented that next time Chad saw any movement and decided to make a video he should show his feet in addition to showing both his arms so that people can see that there are no strings attached.

(Image Credit Twitter/ @_TheScaryCloset)

