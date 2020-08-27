'Midnights With Menka' Director Viral Shah Shares Low-key Birthday Plans For This Year

Gujarati actor Viral Shah's birthday plans seemed to have ruined due to the ongoing pandemic. Viral Shah is a film director, producer and writer who predominantly works in the Gujarati film industry. The Midnights with Menka director Viral Shah has stated that his soul has been crying since his work schedule has ruined his birthday plans. Apparently, the director was supposed to visit Goa with his group of friends, but due to work, his plan has been postponed. He now plans to keep a low-key celebration with his close friends.

Viral Shah reveals low-key birthday plans

Midnights with Menka director Viral Shah had plans to ring in his birthday in Goa. However, due to his work schedule, he will be celebrating his birthday with his best friends by cutting a cake, opening a bottle of wine and playing tons of board games. Viral Shah is currently shooting for a brand commercial after nearly 6 months.

Midnights with Menka's director Viral Shah shared about his work schedule during the lockdown period. He said that he loves multi-tasking and in 24 hours he would change his profile from being a voice-over artist, producer, director, writer and business developer. He further added that within 24 hours, he would become a voice-over artist for two hours, then become a director and producer for four hours each, a business developer for an hour and a writer for an hour if he has time. Despite doing these many things, he would also catch up with his friends.

Viral Shah admitted that during the lockdown, his life had turned more hectic. Apart from doing all the things mentioned above, Viral would always take time out and help with household chores like cooking and doing the dishes. The director also shared his entire schedule during the lockdown and said that he would wake up at 8 am, workout with his trainer online an then do the dishes.

He would then start an array of zoom calls and con calls, post-lunch Viral Shah spend time writing, and then he would prepare for dinner in the evening. After doing the dishes, he would end the day with a movie or an episode on an OTT platform with a cup of ice cream or a mug of chamomile tea.

