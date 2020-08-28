'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' To Get Season 2 After Viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap?

In the previous few days, social media has been filled with Rasode Mein Kaun Tha memes which seem to be a trend wave no one can escape. The trend kicked off when an online content creator named Yashraj Mukhate created a rap remix of one of the scenes from the show Saath Nibhana Sathiya. Though the show has been off-air since 2017, the rejuvenated interest in it because of memes has prompted the makers to go ahead with a second season for Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 has been reportedly confirmed by the producer of the show, according to Pinkvilla. The producer has furthermore shot a few portions for the show featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The report states furthermore that while Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 was to be launched towards the end of 2020 but the makers have chosen to go on air before that given popularity of the rap song.

The show will be launching pre-Diwali 2020. The second season will feature the infamous Modi family but won't heavily revolve around their story arcs as they have already been completed in the initial seven-years run from 2010-17. Now, a new family will be introduced in the upcoming season which is currently in the casting phase. While Saath Nibhana Saathiya is gearing up for a second season, Rupal Patel, who played the role of Kokilaben in the first season has expressed her gratitude to Yashraj for making the viral remix video.

Rupal Patel spoke to SpotboyE following the rap video going viral and expressed that she was pleasantly surprised and shocked. The actor said she never imagined her dialogues could be turned into a rap song. Rupal has been getting appreciative calls and messages ever since the video went viral on social media. She reached out to Yashraj and thanked him for the edit stating that he has used his creativity nicely to make the song. In conclusion, the actor stated that the character of Kokila Modi was no doubt an iconic one but the song has made her more memorable in people's hearts. Given the popularity of the rap song, Rupal Patel's Kokilaben will is expected to make an appearance in the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

