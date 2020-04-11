Times The Kolkata Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

The Kolkata police always manage to keep citizens informed about all that's happening in Kolkata through their social media handle. But apart from sharing serious news, the Kolkata police’s Twitter handle also tries to brighten up the mood of their fellow citizens by sharing some quirky videos of Kolkata police patrolling. Recently, the Kolkata police garnered praise on the internet for its efforts to instill faith and spread happiness amidst the lockdown.

To brighten the mood in the City of Joy, the Gariahat Police Station sang their own rendition version of filmmaker-musician Anjan Dutta's hit song Bela Bose as they went on to give it a Coronavirus twist. The video shared by the DC SED Kolkata Police, policemen were wearing masks and seen crooning Bela Bose at a residential area near Gariahat. Check out the cheerful video below.

An initiative by Gariahat PS to cheer up the citizens in times of crisis alongwith spreading awareness. #FightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe #WeCareWeDare @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/0kgIqoZbON — DC SED Kolkata Police (@KPSoutheastDiv) April 2, 2020

After this cheerful video by Kolkata police, they once again went on to brighten up the mood of citizens with another musical performance. The Kolkata police officers opted for a song from Satyajit Ray's film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video that was shared by the Kolkata Police, one can see the cops singing their version of the song wearing mask and gloves. And the citizens cheering for them from their windows. Check out the video below.

‘Goopy-Bagha' in fight against Corona!



Yet another musical effort by KP personnel at Rabindra Sarobar PS area to enliven another stressful day of fellow citizens with a deftly modified song from the iconic Satyajit Ray movie ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ pic.twitter.com/BGq2EEhMMV — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) April 4, 2020

Fan reactions

Netizens also went on to laud the police for their kind approach and commented all things nice. Some also thanked the police for their hard work and courage. Check out a few tweets from netizens.

Proud of you #KolkataPolice — Upendra Nath Brahmachari / উপেন্দ্র নাথ ব্রহ্মচারী (@unbrahmachari) April 4, 2020

Huge salute to u! Words of appreciation will fall short infront of the work done by u in these hard times! — 🄺🄰🅄🅂🄷🄸🄺 (@kaushiks96) April 4, 2020

What an amazing effort. And what a tribute to the master #satyajitray — Mini Nair (@minicnair) April 5, 2020

