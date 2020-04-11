The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Times The Kolkata Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

What’s Viral

During the pandemic, the Kolkata Police have been lighting up the mood of citizens with their quirky videos, here's taking a look at a few quirky videos by them

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kolkata police

The Kolkata police always manage to keep citizens informed about all that's happening in Kolkata through their social media handle. But apart from sharing serious news, the Kolkata police’s Twitter handle also tries to brighten up the mood of their fellow citizens by sharing some quirky videos of Kolkata police patrolling. Recently, the Kolkata police garnered praise on the internet for its efforts to instill faith and spread happiness amidst the lockdown.

To brighten the mood in the City of Joy, the Gariahat Police Station sang their own rendition version of filmmaker-musician Anjan Dutta's hit song Bela Bose as they went on to give it a Coronavirus twist. The video shared by the DC SED Kolkata Police, policemen were wearing masks and seen crooning Bela Bose at a residential area near Gariahat. Check out the cheerful video below.

After this cheerful video by Kolkata police, they once again went on to brighten up the mood of citizens with another musical performance. The Kolkata police officers opted for a song from Satyajit Ray's film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video that was shared by the Kolkata Police, one can see the cops singing their version of the song wearing mask and gloves. And the citizens cheering for them from their windows. Check out the video below.

Also read | Russian Theatre Artists Give A Quarantine Twist To Ballet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Fan reactions 

Netizens also went on to laud the police for their kind approach and commented all things nice. Some also thanked the police for their hard work and courage. Check out a few tweets from netizens.

Also read | Amul Pays Tribute To Women Working From Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

Also read | 'Lack Of Preparedness For COVID-19 Pandemic Poses Threat Of Bioterrorist Attack': UN Chief

Also read | Railway Official Dies Of Coronavirus In Kolkata

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
Ratan Tata
RATAN TATA DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS
MHA
MHA WRITES TO BENGAL CHIEF SECY,DGP
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN