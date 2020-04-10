Amul Pays Tribute To Women Working From Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amul on Friday took to Instagram to pay tribute to women who are working from home or for the home during coronavirus lockdown. Amul shared a cartoon showing women in two different roles, managing house-hold work and office work simultaneously. Amul shared the 'Utterly Butterly' cartoon along with a caption that read, "Tribute to women working from home and working for the home during COVID-19 lockdown."

Read: Good News: London Residents Clap For Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19 On Frontline

The post has garnered over 5,800 likes and is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens. A user named 'sparkeighteen' sent his salutes to all the inspiring ladies in the world. Another user named 'eogtfam' commented, "Also, heart is where mom is." Two days ago the dairy giant had paid tribute to the country's health care workers who are risking their lives at the frontlines.

Read: COVID-19: Canadian Family Recreates 'The Simpsons' Intro, Netizens Ask For All Episodes

India has recorded over 6,700 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 229 people have lost their lives. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 5,855 active cases in the country, while 641 patients have been treated successfully.

Read: US Records 6.6 Million Unemployment Cases In One Week, Total Number Reaches 16 Million

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 97,000 lives across the world and has infected over 16,21,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: UK: Daughter Dies Of Heart Attack While Attending Mother's Funeral Who Succumbed To Virus





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.