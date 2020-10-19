Kolkata Restaurant Giving Free 'zip Masks' To Its Customers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world tries to adjust with 'new normal' lifestyle due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a restaurant named "Wok'ies" in Kolkata is giving its customers masks that have zips attached to them. These zip masks are given to the customers at this restaurant so that they can enjoy delicious delicacies so that it is easier to eat while also following the safety precaution. Restaurant owner Somoshree Sengupta said that the masks are given free of cost to customers in view of the Coronavirus.

READ | Relief For Kolkata As Sunil Narine Gets Cleared By IPL's Suspect Bowling Action Committee

The restaurant gives customised masks amid pandemic

Somoshree Sengupta said, "In the COVID-19 situation wearing masks is very important for the individual's safety and that of the society at large. We are thankful to the government for allowing the restaurants to reopen, and our business to resume. It's a customised mask which can be worn even while they are having their food, it has a zipper which they can zip in or out as per the need."

READ | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad In The Super Over To Add Two Vital Points

2D theme restaurant owner Somoshree while speaking to ANI thanked the government for allowing the restaurants to reopen. She said that amid COVID-19, it is very important for a person to wear masks as it ensures the safety of the individual and of the society as well. The masks have been specially customized so that it can be worn even while customers are having their food because it has a zip which can be opened and closed as per the need, she added.

READ | Kolkata: West Bengal Govt Employee Arrested For Taking Bribes

Somoshree also said that although the masks are given for free, the responsibility of wearing the masks lies with the customers. As per the Coronavirus guidelines issued by the centre in September, restaurants across the country are now allowed to reopen and function at 50 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal

So far, West Bengal has recorded over 3,13,188 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,74,757 recovered while 5,931 died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,771 new cases, 61 deaths and 3,194 recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 32,500.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Kick Off Tribute Event In Kolkata, Friend Ganesh Leads Rituals

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.