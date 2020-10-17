Sushant Singh Rajput fans kick off tribute event in Kolkata; friend Ganesh leads rituals

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been relentless in the battle for ‘justice’ as the CBI continued its probe and have carried forward the momentum as the actor’s death completed four months. After hosting numerous events over the past few weeks, ‘SSRians’ have now initiated a ‘Padyatra’, conducting rituals and marches for their beloved star. Latest being events held in memory of Sushant in Kolkata on Saturday as the city kicked off Durga Puja festivities.

READ: Sushant Death Probe: Dr Swamy Bares Loopholes In Cooper Autopsy Report, Questions AIIMS

Sushant Singh Rajput honoured in Kolkata

After tribute events were held in Patna, Sushant’s hometown on the occasion of four months of his death on October 14, and another in Varanasi, the next day, it was Kolkata’s turn to ‘rise up for justice.’

Sushant’s friends, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar and Smita Parikh had been urging fans of the actor in Kolkata to join the movement in big numbers.

Morning city of joy kolkata wake up for justice of sushant united we roar louder ... #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/rxpxEiXI8X — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 17, 2020

Ganesh, who was at the forefront of the events in Patna and Varanasi kicked off the rituals in the Kolkata as well. In pictures and videos that have surfaced on Twitter, Ganesh, wearing an SSR T-shirt, can be seen performing rituals at the Kali ghat near the Kali Temple. Banners bearing SSR's pictures, seeking ‘justice’ for him and calling it a ‘satyagraha’ and a ‘world movement’ adorned the venue.

So now let's go to City of Joy Kolkata for protest for SSR.



Let's pray to Goddess Kali ji🙏

For Justice For our beloved Sushant.



Plz join the protest.



And the video is From Kalighat, Kolkata



Thank you!@iujjawaltrivedi @iRaviTiwari @GHiwarkar @nilotpalm3 #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/aentkNhHJE — Nandini (@Nandinidh11) October 17, 2020

Kali ghat , Kali mata Mandir Puja.#KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/0H9CyIF8w4 — Ravi Tiwari Bihari (@iRaviTiwari) October 17, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares 'message From Bhai' Invoking Swami Vivekananda

The schedule for the day includes a Durga Puja for Sushant, Padyatra and door-to-door distribution of brochures and a candle march towards the end. The ‘Padyatra’ is set to conclude in a grand manner in Kolkata. This is apart from Sushant’s images being created by some artists at the Durga Puja pandals.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the USA, had earlier expressed her delight about the fans’ movement. As the Navratri festival kicked off, she remembered her mother and hoped they all get the strength of the divine. She also posted a tweet of SSR from last year with Swami Vivekanand’s quote and Goddess Durga’s image on the occasion.

Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength pic.twitter.com/Db0Z6uLQUr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Remembers Mother On Navratri Eve; Prays For Niraj Singh's Health

READ: Sushant Death Case: NCB Arrests Another Accused In The Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.