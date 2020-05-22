Kusha Kapila Shares Hilarious Coronavirus Garba Anthem, Fans Call It "epic"

Kusha Kapila is an influential celebrity on Instagram. She is popular for her funny sketches that are available on her Instagram as well as Youtube channel. She started her uploading funny content along with her friend, Dolly Singh, who is another popular Instagram influencer. The two started their series of sketches with their first sketch that parodied girls from South Delhi.

People started noticing the star’s abilities to make her viewers laugh and she soon started getting the fame she deserved. Currently, she is dominating the social media with her latest post. She has shared a coronavirus Garba anthem on her Instagram and fans can’t get enough of it. Read more to know about Kusha Kapila’s recent Instagram post.

Kusha Kapila makes her fans go bonkers over her Coronavirus Garba Anthem

Kusha Kapila recently shared an extremely hilarious version of a Garba song. She created this song in order to keep all her viewers entertained with her parody Garba song where she is acting like Falguli Pathak. Kusha captioned her post with, “coronavirus Garba anthem. dedicated to my all-time favourite singer, Falguni Pathak, an icon then and an icon now. composed with @harsh_pranav and enabled by Fiza”. Her fans have been loving her latest effort to keep them entertained during this lockdown. They have also started sharing their views about the song in the comments section of the post. Here are some fan comments on Kusha Kapila’s most recent Instagram post.

Kusha Kapila’s fans have been sharing their thoughts on her Instagram post. They have been loving the video and this can certainly be justified with their comments. Fans have commented things like, “If I ever get chance to choose to meet 2 of my favourite singer's, I would choose to meet you twice” and “How you manage to come up with such crazy ideas. I am gujju and I can't stop laughing Dead”. Her long time friend and collaborator, Dolly Singh also shared her views in the comments section of the video. She wrote, “Falguni and Kusha ka ye sangam boht bhaya hahhahaha love love love this”. Other celebrities like Diva Dhawan, Neha Kakkar, Barkha Singh and Gauhar Khan have also shared their feedback on the post.

Source: kausha Kapila's Instagram

More about Kausha Kapila

Kusha has been uploading a number of funny videos on her Instagram that has gotten her the attention and fame she deserves. Her Instagram profile has over 1.1 million followers who always express their views about Kapila’s work. With a huge push from all the fan following Kusha has become a household name and is well appreciated for her funny content.

