Kusha Kapila's Hilarious Video Showing Youtube Vs TikTok Fight Will Crack Fans Up; Watch

Kusha Kapila is one of the most talked-about content creators on social media. From blowing away the Monday blues with her Monday aunty videos to her hilarious videos as a South Delhi aunty, Kusha Kapila is widely loved and appreciated for her quirky content creation. Recently, Kusha posted a hilarious video of a ‘patch-up’ conversation between Youtube and Tiktok.

The video starts with Kusha Kapila portraying two roles, one of a famous Youtube account with lots of subscribers and another of a Tiktok account with millions of likes. The theme of the video is a patch-up between the duo. It starts with Kusha Kapila as a Youtube account saying, “let’s talk", to which the Tiktok account replies with an epic dialogue. Then there are some savage comebacks from both sides that finally end up on a hilarious note of the Tiktok account asking for a collab with Youtube account and saying that it would be rejected again.

At the end of the video, there is a special entry of an Instagram collab queen who comes out of nowhere as soon as she hears the word ‘collab’. Kusha Kapila certainly took a hilarious dig on the ongoing trend that is ‘Youtube vs Tiktok’. As soon as the video was posted, Kusha Kapila’s fans appreciated her for a hilarious performance and also asked her to make more videos on the same subject. She posted the video with a caption, “YouTube Vs TikTok, my hot take on the issue as an Instagram person. absolutely nothing offensive here except for lame jokes.”

Amid lockdown, Kusha Kapila has been entertaining fans with several videos based on different subjects in context to the lockdown. One of her videos regarding the conversation between a mom and her kid on a video call was widely loved by her fans. She also had a major 'fan' moment in the recent past, when one of her fans chose to wear a t-shirt with the graphic of her character 'Monday aunty' for his birthday.

