Manushi Chhillar Joins Messi & Other Celebs For A Global Campaign Against Coronavirus

Several celebrities are trying to keep their audiences entertained through social media, and are urging fans to stay home to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Brands too are also working on keeping their fans entertained. Recently, Adidas also started a campaign with which they are planningto raise funds for areas affected by Coronavirus. It was recently revealed that Manushi Chhillar has joined the likes of Messi, Beckham and Rohit Sharma for this global campaign.

Manushi Chhillar joins Home Team Hero campaign

A recent statement to the media said that Manushi Chhillar was recently roped in by one of the world’s biggest fitness brands for a star-studded initiative to raise funds for COVID-19. This initiative will be working towards raising funds for those affected by Coronavirus. This campaign in which Manushi will be seen is a global campaign titled Home Team Hero. Apart from Manushi Chhillar, this campaign features stars like Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi, Indian cricketing icon Rohit Sharma, British footballing great David Beckham, Welsh icon Gareth Bale and German footballer Mesut Ozil, just to name a few.

Manushi Chhillar is a former Miss World 2017 and had brought back the crown to India after 17 years. Before her, Priyanka Chopra had won the coveted title. Reportedly, Chhillar will urge people to take part in this initiative to raise funds. It is said that the amount of workout that the participant does will be converted into donations. Every hour of workout done by an individual, from anywhere in the world, will force the brand to donate 1$ to the fund. And with so many icons from different sports background being part of the initiative, the company is setting eyes on a minimum of $1 million.

The media statement mentioned that Manushi Chhillar is excited to be a part of the global Adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. "It is an opportunity for the world’s athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic globally and I’m proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND," Chhillar said.

Manushi Chhillar is set to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF’s period drama Prithviraj. She also disclosed that she likes to follow football as a sport. She stated, “No one knows this, but I’m actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it’s thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help. The world needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge.”

