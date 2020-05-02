Good News: Influencers Start 'Pass The Food Challenge' To Feed Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

A new trend #PassTheFood, inspired by the popular #PassTheBrush challenge is doing rounds on social media. Netizens are taking up the challenge to feed stray animals and are inspiring other people to do the same amid the coronavirus lockdown. The challenge requires participants to feed stray animals outside their homes and record a video while doing that, then post it online with #PassTheFood.

The challenge will help stray animals amid the lockdown as they are left alone with little to no help while people are confined inside their homes. People are passing on biscuits as part of the challenge to help strays outside their houses, as many as possible. A video was posted by social media influencer Satyajit Majumder, where people can be seen feeding animals, especially dogs as part of the challenge and asking others to do the same.

Satyajit posted the video with a caption that read, "Please Watch the full video and do this challenge for good. When time gets tough, we need to come together as a community. So that we all can survive and let the hardships pass. And while we are staying safe indoors, we are united virtually. Why don't we use the concept to actually address a social cause? Let's think about the stray animals out there. They are hungry and are depending on us for food."

"Here's the #PassTheFood challenge to do your bit. This is an initiative to offer some food to the dogs in the neighborhood. After all, something is better than nothing," Satyajit added. The video has garnered more than 6,53,000 views since it was shared on April 30. The post is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens who are appreciating the kind initiative. One user commented, "This is an awesome and meaningful challenge! Street animals are starving these days. I also feed 10-14 dogs everyday in my area. They really need us during these difficult times."

