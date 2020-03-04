Labrador Tries To Get Adopted By Smiling At People, Video Wins Internet

A heartbreaking incident has surfaced on the internet which shows a black labrador being in an animal shelter and watching people coming in all day and not being adopted. The Humane Society of North Louisiana took to Facebook and posted pictures and videos of an adorable dog named Burreaux who is trying his best to be noticed. The video was shared on Facebook with a caption "Burreaux is still awaiting his home. He said his brother got a home quick because he played fetch... so he's pulling out his tricks."

According to the reports, the eight weeks old dog was rescued from a kill shelter along with two other puppies named Joe and O. He had to be immediately rushed to an animal hospital as he was sick. Since he arrived at the Humane Society, he made full recovery. Sarrah Walton, volunteer at Humane Society reportedly said that whenever people talks sweet to him, he gets his smile as if he wants something like, 'Come pet me, come love me'.

Video goes viral

The video of the dog has managed to garner 334K views with 362 comments and 1k likes. Users have flooded the comments section with lots of comments. A user wrote, "I hope someone adopts this sweet". The second user wrote," He is so cute". The third user wrote, "Has he been adopted yet? Interested!!!!!". Another commented," babe... how much would it cost to let me bring this boy home? I will pay for everything he needs, pleaseeeee."

Another said, "Let me guess the dog has been adopted already? Cause if he hasn't I want him". Another user wrote, "i would go get him if he wasn’t adopted already". Another exclaimed, "Too too cute". Another wrote, "Please is mine". Another user wrote, "Well what is his update".

