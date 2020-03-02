New York Pizza Shop's Dog Adoption Campaign Gets Heartwarming Response

A pizza shop in New York has started an initiative of putting flyers for canines on pizza boxes in a bid to help dogs find forever homes. According to reports, the pizzeria, The Just Pizza & Wing Co, has started giving its customers pizzas in boxes with pictures of displaced dogs. The campaign of the pizza shop has taken the internet by storm and netizens believe that it is a 'great idea'.

The Facebook caption read, “We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help get our shelter dogs adopted! Be on the lookout for a sweet face on your pizza boxes this weekend!??”

It further read, “UPDATE! Just Pizza is so grateful for everyone’s support for the shelter animals that they have decided to offer an awesome incentive for those who adopt a dog from the pizza box flyer! Upon adoption, present your flyer to Niagara SPCA and receive a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza in Amherst!”

'Love this'

According to an international media report, the campaign also includes a provision under which people who adopt dogs featured on their boxes even get USD 50 gift certificate of the store. While speaking to a media outlet, the owner of the franchise said that she came up with the idea when she was volunteering with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (SPCA) along with her three children. She further added that she and her family were all animal lovers, so when she got permission for the franchise to start with the adoption programme she immediately got to work.

The franchise has also been receiving a tremendous amount of interest from the customers with a six-month-old puppy being adopted after the first day of the scheme. As per reports, the business of the pizzeria is also blooming in the light of the pet-friendly initiative. The adoption campaign has also received a heartwarming response on Facebook.

One user wrote, “This is absolutely awesome!!!!! Thanks to Just. pizza!!!!! Saw this on the new today!!! Really love animals!!!”. Another said, “I bet you that hooch would love to share a pizza with his new family also”. “Love this. From now on this is where I will get my pizza!” wrote another.

