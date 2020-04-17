What Goes In The Empty Square WhatsApp Puzzle Answer; Check Solution Inside

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying indoors. They have been indulging in different productive activities including decluttering wardrobe, following their hobbies, reading books, watching movies and learning baking. Nowadays, people also share unique and interesting puzzles on social media. There are many of those that have been making rounds on the internet.

These days, numerous fascinating puzzles, challenges, riddles, and innovative ideas have surfaced on the internet. People are interacting with their friends, colleagues, and relatives by participating in those games. Among many of them, ‘What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer’ has become quite popular. This quirky brain teaser has made people guess different answers but most of them are wrong. Therefore, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about ‘What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer’.

Here’s everything to know about ‘What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer’

Brain teaser:

Let's see if you are really awake,

What goes in the empty square? pic.twitter.com/j0aEafRSzd — Joel Jemba™ (@joeljjemba) December 5, 2016

In this WhatsApp puzzle, five blanks are filled out of six. Therefore, one has to guess the remaining number. Many people think it is 6, but it is not. Moreover, it is a brainteaser and does not require any kind of mathematical equation to solve the problem. ‘What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer’ is not quite complicated and it is very easy to find the correct answer. However, there can be multiple correct answers to the ‘What goes in the empty square its not 6’ puzzle.

Here’s ‘What goes in the empty square its not 6’ WhatsApp puzzle answer

Although many people guessed different numbers, none of them is correct. There are two alternative ways to look at the ‘What goes in the empty square its not 6’ WhatsApp puzzle. The first one includes comparing the square with a car’s stick shift. Therefore, the ‘What goes in the empty square its not 6’ puzzle answer is R, which is the ‘reverse’ sign.

On the other hand, one can focus on the ‘What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer’ question. This will lead you to a realisation that the solution lied in the question itself. It means, ‘What’ goes in the empty square. Hence, the alternative answer to ‘What goes in the empty square its not 6’ is ‘What’.

