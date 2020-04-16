Lockdown Puzzle Fill In The Missing Letters Answer; Check Details

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been creatively innovating different puzzles, challenges and games to break the monotony of their routine at home. During the lockdown period, people have been forwarding them to their friends and relatives. Among many of them, ‘lockdown puzzle fill in the missing letters’ has been making rounds on the internet. Therefore, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the latest puzzle.

Here’s everything to know about the ‘lockdown puzzle - fill in the missing letters’

In ‘lockdown puzzle fill in the missing letters’, a 4-letter word is given to the players. They have to add the first two and last two letters to complete a word. Moreover, hints for the lockdown puzzle include the word’s synonym. Have a look.

LOCKDOWN PUZZLE

DAY 16

WORD CORES

Each 4 letter word is the core of an 8 letter word. Fill in the letters (2 on either side) to form a word that’s a synonym for the clue given.

Example: Amount

_ _ A N T I _ _

Ans: QU(ANTI)TY

Let’s begin:

1. A heat resistant fibrous material

_ _ B E S T _ _

2. Pretender

_ _ P O S T _ _

3. A Foreigner

_ _ R O P E _ _

4. An egg-shaped solid

_ _ H E R O _ _

5. Speed

_ _ L O C I _ _

6. Nonsense

_ _ L A R K _ _

7. Split

_ _ P A R A _ _

8. Delicate; seems not of this world

_ _ H E R E _ _

9. Vocation

_ _ S I N E _ _

10. Kudos

_ _ C O L A _ _

11. Worker

_ _ P L O Y _ _

12. Fish species

_ _ U R G E _ _

13. Expedite

_ _ S P A T _ _

14. Ebullience

_ _ B R A N _ _

15. Sassy

_ _ S O L E _ _

Here’s the solution for the lockdown puzzle

Answers

1. Asbestos

2. Imposter

3. European

4. Spheroid

5. Velocity

6. Malarkey

7. Separation

8. Ethereal

9. Business

10. Accolade

11. Employee

12. Sturgeon

13. Dispatch

14. Vibrance

15. Insolent

